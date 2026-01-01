This Michigan offensive duo confirms they will return to the program next season

Michigan football’s Bryson Kuzdzal and Kendrick Bell spoke to the media following the team's 41-27 loss to Texas on Wednesday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Both Kuzdzal and Bell were key pieces for the Wolverines in Wednesday's contest and were asked if they planned on returning to Ann Arbor next year.

Here is what each of them said after the game.

Kuzdzal’s Comments

In his third season in Ann Arbor, Kuzdzal saw his first opportunities in the UofM offense following injuries to Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. He had a career-high 100 rushing yards against Maryland (Nov. 22) and 82 on the ground in tonight’s game against the Longhorns.

While discussing the future of the program, Kuzdzal was asked if he plans on staying with the Wolverines next season.

“I am planning on being here until I’m not,” Kuzdzal said. “This is where I want to be.”

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) rushes with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Despite having a crowded running back room, with the potential to bring back both Haynes and Marshall, as well as bringing in five-star Savion Hiter, Kuzdzal has proven he can provide value in the backfield.

Kuzdzal also spoke about his conversation with the next head coach of the Wolverines, Kyle Whittingham, this past week.

“It was a good talk,” Kuzdzal said. “He is excited about the room we have, I mean, we have a lot of good guys - he is just wondering about my speed, wondering about a lot of things. I like him, he seems like a real good dude. I am happy to see what he is going to do for this program.”

Bell’s Comments

For Bell, he gave a convincing answer when asked about his future with UofM.

“100 percent, Michigan through and through,” said the junior wideout.

He does have Michigan ties, as his brother, Ronnie, was a wide receiver for the Wolverines from 2018-22. Ronnie Bell was a key wideout for Michigan and was a two-time captain for UofM.

Against Texas tonight, Bell had his first career touchdown catch. He was asked about how it felt to have that moment.

First career TD reception for Kendrick Bell!



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/lZBPWzjlxP — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 31, 2025

“It is a blessing, man,” Bell said. “God really put me through trials and tribulations, so just being out there, it was fun.”

Despite only having two catches for 24 yards against the Longhorns, both were impressive, tough catches.

Looking to next year, Michigan will lose one of its primary receivers in Donovan McCulley to graduation. There definitely could be room for Bell to take the momentum from this final game into next year and develop more of a role in the offense in 2026.