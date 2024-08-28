Tyler Morris expects one new Michigan WR to 'have a significant role' in 2024
Michigan lost its top two receivers from last season after Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson left for the NFL. But the cupboard isn't fully bare in Ann Arbor. Michigan does return both Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan. Morgan was sixth on the team with 204 yards and two scores, while Morris was seventh with 197 yards and one score.
On Tuesday evening, the junior receiver said his room is ready to show people they can play. While he realizes they may lack the experience, he also knows they have talent and can show out in Ann Arbor.
“That we can play,” Morris said. “We don’t have a lot of experience in the room, but we know who we are, we know we can all make plays. So Saturday, we’re taking it really to just prove to ourselves that we are who we think we are and we can go out and play.”
Behind Morris and Morgan, the next guy expected to take a larger role is Fred Moore. But Michigan also went out and landed both Amorion Walker -- who played cornerback for the Wolverines last season before transferring to Ole Miss for a semester -- and C.J. Charleston from the transfer portal. Walker may be the one getting the most attention after coming back to Michigan and returning as a wide receiver, but the Youngstown State veteran is someone Morris expects to play a major role for Michigan this year.
“A lot,” Morris said of what fans should expect from Charleston. “He’s a guy that came in, an older guy with experience that just showed that he can play at this level. I’m expecting him to definitely have a significant role on our team this year.
“He’s a quick guy, sort of like a Semaj-type player, where they’re just quicker. But he’s all around the field making plays, he’s tough. So I like what he brings to the room."
Past both Walker and Charleston on the depth chart, freshman Channing Goodwin has been getting some rave reviews as of late. Head coach Sherrone Moore said he thinks Goodwin will make some sort of an impact for the Wolverines in 2024.
Morris was asked about Goodwin and he noted how smart he is. Morris, along with Moore, is expecting a lot from the true freshman.
“He’s smart. He’s really smart,” Morris stated. “I was just talking to some guys about this, but he’s probably the smartest freshman I’ve seen since I’ve come in here. He just picks up the offense really well. I’m definitely expecting a lot from him.”
One other Michigan wide receiver who Wolverine fans saw plenty of in the Spring Game was sophomore Kendrick Bell. The younger brother of Ronnie Bell is a raw, athletic receiver that Michigan hopes to utilize in some sort of way. Morris says the younger Bell is just like his older brother.
“And then Kendrick, his older brother being Ronnie, it’s kinda the same thing,” Morris pointed out. “He comes in, he’s similar to Ronnie. He’s gonna have a good time, but he’s gonna also take this serious.
“So I think it varies player by player, but when you have somebody that came here before you, you come in here with a certain understanding of how it’s supposed to go.”
You can catch the Michigan receivers in action on Saturday against Fresno State. The game will air on NBC at 7:30 p.m. ET.
