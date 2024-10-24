Former Wolverine points out 5 issues with Michigan offense
Heading into Week 8, the Michigan Wolverines are faced with trying to salvage the remainder of the 2024 season. At 4-3 after seven weeks, any shot at the conference championship or College Football Playoff is already off the table. But another loss this weekend would seriously put Michigan's chances of even qualifying for a bowl game at serious risk, with matchups against No.1 Oregon, No. 13 Indiana, and No. 4 Ohio State all still to come.
For those Michigan fans who have tuned in each Saturday, you already know what the issues are. Poor play from the quarterbacks, a one-dimensional offense, and a defense that can't seem to figure out how to play a full four quarters. Oh, and there's the turnovers -- 15 of them, in fact. In order to avoid another devastating loss this weekend, head coach Sherrone Moore will need to go back to the drawing board once again and try to solutions to the many problems that have plagued his program this season.
Earlier this week, former Michigan tight end (and current Big Ten analyst) Jake Butt offered his assessment on what he's seen so far from the Wolverines. While he acknowledges that the players are playing as hard as the possibly can, he also pointed out a number of issues that he feels need to be addressed.
Per Jake Butt:
1 - Game plan can’t be to have the QB throw it 30+ times per game. Though there were some good schemes in there. Guys were open and opportunities were left on the field.
2 - I would give Mullings 25+ carries going forward. He’s built to carry a heavy workload and has become a true star RB. He is by far Michigans best option offensively.
3 - the Rotation at QB has stunted the growth of the room and the offense as a whole. Part of introducing a new QB is accepting the mistakes. What’s happened is; the Michigan offense has had to live through the early career mistakes and learning for 3 guys now. Contrast that with MSU who never wavered from Chiles and now in his last two weeks he’s thrown only 1 INT. At this point- you have to make a decision and go with it down the stretch.
4 - All of this really comes down to TOs. Michigan has killed any chance of hope by turning the ball over. It’s really that simple. You can see how all of this is related. Rotating QBs, too many drop backs, a new OL that’s also growing.. the world knew there would be a step back with how many guys they had to replace, but the season has been more challenging than just a single step back.
5 - OL is growing, but no where near the standard of absolute dominance we’d seen the last 3 years. Remember, they lost 6 of their top guys. There was always going to be growing pains, but a standard was built in the trenches at UM. The daily challenge is race to get back to playing to that standard. MSU played a great defensive game vs Iowa. Aside from one long 75 yd TD, Kaleb Johnson didn’t do much of anything running the ball. The trenches once again will decide
MSU v UM
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -