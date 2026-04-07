4 Players Who Won't Be on the Michigan Wolverines in 2026-27 Season

Michigan finished the job on Monday night against UConn. The Wolverines won the national title after a gritty 69-63 win over the Huskies. It was Michigan's second-ever national title, and the first since 1989.

And while Michigan has seen a ton of success in Dusty May's second season at the helm, the Wolverines will look different next season. Following Michigan's win over the Huskies, we are turning the page to next season with the transfer portal opening on Tuesday.

Here are four players who will not return to Michigan next season, plus a few players to keep an eye on.

Nimari Burnett

After playing a couple of seasons at Texas Tech and Alabama, Nimari Burnett finished his career with the Wolverines. Burnett has started every game for Michigan in the three seasons he has been with the team, and he became one of the most reliable players for both Juwan Howard and Dusty May.

Burnett chose to stay at Michigan following an eight-win season under Howard, and it was well worth it. Burnett had the most success under May, both on a personal level and as a team. The Chicago native saw his three-point shooting go up, and took a hold of his role and never relinquished it.

Roddy Gayle Jr

You don't see too many players go from Ohio State to Michigan, or vice versa, but that's what Gayle Jr. did. After two seasons in Columbus, Gayle Jr. made his way to Ann Arbor, and while he had some up-and-down seasons at Michigan, he always came through in March.

He started 26 games for Michigan in his two seasons, but like Nimari Burnett, Gayle Jr. took his role and made the most of it. Not many players would take a demotion to come off the bench and make the most of it, but that's what Gayle Jr. did.

Gayle Jr. was a big part of what Michigan did this season. After LJ Cason went down with a torn ACL, the Wolverines gave Gayle Jr. a bigger role.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg spent just one season in Ann Arbor, but it was the best season of his career. After starring at UAB, Lendeborg opted to return to college basketball and transfer to Michigan. He was the best player on Michigan's team, and won the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Lendeborg is likely going to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he showed on the biggest of stages just how dominant he can be. He can step back and make threes, Lendeborg has a solid midrange game, and we know how well he attacks the basket. But he also impacts games with his defense, and he enjoys getting his teammates involved.

Dusty May will have his hands full in replacing Lendeborg next season.

Will Tschetter

Will Tschetter was part of Juwan Howard's final season in Ann Arbor, but he chose to stick around and it paid off for Tschetter. Again, it's not easy to take on a diminished role, but Tschetter was a vital part of Michigan's bench under May.

The Wolverines could rely on Tschetter to come in and give Michigan a spark. He wasn't afraid to make the dirty play, and could get hot from deep. Tschetter's stats weren't going to pop off the sheet, but anyone who followed Michigan closely knew just how important he was to the Wolverines' bench.

Watch for Aday Mara, Morez Johnson's decision

Both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson have two years of eligibility remaining to use, but both are projected first-round picks this summer. We would imagine both players will test the NBA waters, but for Michigan, its goal has to be to get one of them to return for next season.

As the months march on, it will be interesting to see what both big men decide to do.