National Media Makes Selection Between Michigan vs. UConn in National Title Game

After one of the most dominant showings in NCAA Tournament history, Michigan will face UConn for a chance to win its first national title since 1989. The Wolverines have been here before, but Michigan has faltered in the title game, but this isn't the same Michigan team of past.

The Wolverines have scored over 90 points in every game of the NCAA Tournament, and Michigan continues to find ways to win games. There was the no-show performance from the Wolverines' big: Aday Mara and Morez Johnson against Alabama. Then, most recently, star Yaxel Lendeborg suffered a pair of injuries against Arizona, but the Wolverines still went on to win, 91-73.

Lendrborg is trending to play against UConn on Monday — it would be stunning to not see him give it a full go — but you have to wonder just how healthy he is. Either way, Michigan has seen players like Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, and Roddy Gayle Jr. all step up during pivotal times of games.

For the Wolverines, they will have to slow down big Tarris Reed Jr. down low, and watch out for UConn's shooters. The Huskies enjoy to pick and roll teams to death, while looking for the best possible shot. Michigan needs to control the pace of play, and defend the perimeter well.

Ahead of the game, here is what the national media is saying.

Sports Illustrated

SI had two of its national writers take Michigan, while Fischer — who continues to pick against the Wolverines — take UConn. Fischer wonders if Yaxel Lendeborg's injury will be too hard to overcome, plus if UConn makes it a close game, will the Wolverines know how to win since they've only dominated?

Pat Forde - Michigan (77-71)

Kevin Sweeney - Michigan (73-63)

Bryan Fischer - UConn (71-69)

ESPN

ESPN's two-man panel was split on Saturday between Arizona and Michigan, but after seeing the Wolverines' dominant performance against the 'Cats, both Borzello and Medcalf are taking Michigan.

Jeff Borzello - Michigan (79-75)

Myron Medcalf - Michigan (83-73)

CBS Sports

CBS Sports had a six-man panel and five of them took the Wolverines to win the game. Chip Patterson was the lone member to take UConn, and he also wonders if Lendeborg's injury lowers Michigan's ceiling in the game.

Gary Parrish - Michigan

Matt Norlander - Michigan

Chip Patterson - UConn

David Cobb - Michigan

Cameron Salerno - Michigan

Isaac Trotter - Michigan

The Athletic

The Athletic had 22 writers vote on the National Championship Game and there were 18 votes for Michigan, while five analysts took UConn to win the game.