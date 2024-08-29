'Sub Zero': Mikey Sainristil to wear No. 0 for NFL's Washington Commanders
Former Michigan defensive back and NFL rookie Mike Sainristil has officially changed his jersey number back to No. 0 after originally deciding to wear the No. 2 for the 2024-25 NFL season. Sainristil was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft as the 50th overall pick. Since then, he has signed a four-year rookie contract deal with the Commanders on June 11, 2024.
The 23-year-old DB originally was used as a wide receiver for his first couple years at Michigan. As a true freshman he saw limited field time and only caught eight passes for 145 years with one touchdown. Sainristil didn't play a larger offensive role until his 3rd season where he caught 22 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns.
He was eventually moved to cornerback where he thrived in his last two years at Michigan. In the 2022 season, Sainristil totaled 58 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and seven pass breakups in his first year on defense. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention following that season.
In 2023 he was named captain and finished the season with 44 tackles, six interceptions in which two were returned for touchdowns, and two forced fumbles. He was named first-team All-American and MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game. He also had the game clinching interception in the 2024 College Football National Championship where he intercepted Washington's Micheal Penix and returned it for 81 yards.
Mike Sainristil will look to play in his first NFL regular season game when the Commanders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'Sign Stealer': Was Ohio State behind the investigation into Connor Stalions and the Michigan Football program?
LOOK: Here's how Connor Stalions answered key questions from NCAA
Final Thoughts: 4 takeaways from the Connor Stalions Netflix documentary