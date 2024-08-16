Four Michigan players land in PFF's top 50 list
Entering the 2024 season, Michigan football is not short of star talent. Some outside individuals look at the Wolverines as losing a ton of starters from last season's national championship -- which they are correct. But the thing about Michigan is that it rotates so many players that the Wolverines have plenty of experience returning.
Pro Football Focus came out with its top 50 players for the 2024 football season and the Wolverines had four players ranked in the top 50. Two of those players are ranked inside the top five in the country. While the Wolverines' offense has some question marks around it, one Michigan offensive player found his way inside the top 25.
With three Michigan defenders on the list, the Wolverines' defense is once again expected to be elite. Michigan has had a top-five defense the past couple of seasons and there is no reason to believe the Wolverines' defense can't be among that once again.
Here are the four Michigan players ranked by PFF and PFF's reasoning for the ranking.
No. 41 DL Kenneth Grant
Grant is the sixth-most valuable returning Power Five interior defensive lineman, according toPFF's wins above average metric. That’s despite his playing in a rotational role on Michigan’s defensive line. The sophomore’s 78.4 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023 was a top-15 mark among defensive tackles, as well. With Kris Jenkins gone, Grant should only shine more as a full-time starter next to Mason Graham.
No. 24 TE Colston Loveland
Loveland became one of the best tight ends in college football as a sophomore this past season. He was the fourth-most valuable FBS tight end, according to and ranked fifth in receiving yards (649). Loveland is an elite athlete at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, placing close to the 99th percentile in PFF’s Game Athleticism Score.
That absurd movement ability makes Loveland nearly unguardable. His 88.7% open-target rate in 2023 placed him in the 95th percentile for FBS tight ends. He is the best returning tight end in the country.
No. 4 CB Will Johnson
Johnson’s 90.1 man-coverage grade since 2022 is tied for the best mark in college football — equal to that of Quinyon Mitchell, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Johnson has ideal size (6-foot-2 and 202 pounds) and technique for the position. He has all the makings of a potential top-five pick in 2025 and will remind many of Pat Surtain II.
No. 3 DL Mason Graham
Graham was the fourth-most valuable defensive tackle in the nation this past season, according to, and was sixth in that same group with a 15.9% pass-rush win rate. Graham was one of only two interior defensive linemen in the country to finish with top-10 grades as both a pass-rusher and run defender. The other was T’Vondre Sweat. Graham is currently the top prospect on PFF’s 2025 NFL Draft big board.
The Wolverines will kick things off on August 31 against Fresno State.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN names three Michigan players on its preseason 2024 All-America team
Kenneth Grant snubbed in preseason All-America teams
Jake Butt says Michigan's Colston Loveland 'will be a first team All-American'