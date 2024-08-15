Jake Butt says Michigan's Colston Loveland 'will be a first team All-American'
Physicality, toughness and running the football was the identity of Michigan football throughout the Jim Harbaugh era, and that won't change under new head coach Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines refined and perfected their identity over the past three seasons on their way to three straight Big Ten titles and a national championship in 2023.
While Michigan will continue to base its offense around establishing the run game, former legendary Wolverine tight end Jake Butt said Moore and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell need to make preseason All-American Colston Loveland a focal point of the Wolverines' offense in 2024.
"He's the first-lock, can't miss," Butt said of Loveland on Big Ten Network. "He's a first round pick, he's likely to win the Mackey [Award for best tight end], in my opinion. He will be a first team All-American."
After 16 receptions for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022, Loveland's role within Michigan's offense grew last season. The then-sophomore had 649 yards and four touchdowns on 45 receptions a season ago. As the lone returning starter on the Wolverines' offense, Butt sees the tight end's production taking another leap in 2024.
"The other piece to this is the system and understanding Michigan is replacing their top two wide receivers, they're replacing a ton of offensive lineman, they'll be introducing a new quarterback," Butt said. "I would be shocked if Colston Loveland — it would be a travesty if he doesn't get 70-plus targets on the season, 60-plus catches. I think he has a chance to, [he needs] about 750 yards to break the career receiving yards record [for a tight end] at Michigan."
Butt, the 2016 Mackey Award winner, knows a thing or two about playing tight end at Michigan. He's the Wolverines' record holder for career receptions (138) and receiving yards (1,646), and had 11 receiving touchdowns during his magnificent four-year career in Ann Arbor.
Entering his third year, Loveland would need 77 receptions, 762 receiving yards and five touchdowns to match Butt's career numbers. If the Wolverines' make the tight end as big a focal point as Butt suggests, the junior has a chance to do just that.
"This guy is just a complete tight end and Michigan is going to have to lean on him if they want to have success," Butt said of Loveland. "Six, seven targets a game, I think, has to happen."
