Four Michigan Wolverines go in top-15 in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
Michigan might be 4-1 with a crushing home loss to Texas, but talent isn't exactly the issue with the 2024 Michigan Wolverines. There are plenty of question marks on the team and a lot of it has to do with the offense. Michigan still doesn't have a passing attack and the offensive line has had some issues with pass protection. The defense also has had some communication lapses that have resulted in allowing big plays. But at the end of the day, Michigan has multiple star players who will hear their names called in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Focus released an updated mock draft on Wednesday and it has four Wolverines going in the first round. All four of those go inside the top 15 and three of them are selected in the top 10.
4th overall: Mason Graham to Cincinnati Bengals
What they're saying: The Bengals sorely miss defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the middle of their line. In fact, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is the only defensive lineman consistently grading positively this season. Graham has shorter arms, which can lead to missed tackles, but his power and explosive first step make him a three-down lineman Cincinnati would love to have.
8th overall: Will Johnson to Los Angeles Rams
What they're saying: The Rams need a dominant CB1 to anchor their secondary, a role they’ve been missing since Jalen Ramsey’s departure. Johnson fits that mold, as he has earned an 82.2 coverage grade this season. He has rare mirror movement skills and has already recorded two pick-sixes in five games.
9th overall: Kenneth Grant to Arizona Cardinals
What they're saying: The Cardinals have made solid moves with their recent rookie classes, allowing the draft to fall to them comfortably during their multi-year rebuild. However, they have yet to address their need for an impactful interior defensive lineman, which has become glaring in 2024. The 335-pound Grant moves incredibly well for his size and has earned run defense grades above 70.0 in each of the last three seasons.
11th overall: Colston Loveland to Indianapolis Colts
What they're saying: The Colts have a solid group of pass-catchers in Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell, but their tight end room lacks a true NFL-caliber presence. Loveland isn’t just the best option available — he’s a first-round talent.
With four players viewed as top-15 selections, Michigan better get something figured out on the offensive side of the football while you have these four juniors on the team. It's very likely the Wolverines lose all four of these guys after this season and that will be a big blow to the team moving forward. Got to capitalize on the talent for this year while it's still in place.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football opponent preview: Washington Huskies
Three keys to a Michigan football win over Washington
Michigan continues to hone in on its love of playing road games: Washington on deck