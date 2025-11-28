Bears vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Black Friday Game in Week 13 (Fade Caleb Williams)
A standalone game on a Friday during a holiday weekend? Sign us up!
The NFL has a huge matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears in Week 13, as these squads are both in the mix for the top spot in the NFC this season.
I’m eyeing a few player props for this game, including ones for Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams.
Plus, there is a rookie that may be undervalued – even against a tough pass defense – in this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the prop plays for Bears vs. Eagles on Friday afternoon.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Eagles
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
- Colston Loveland OVER 2.5 Receptions (-144)
- Caleb Williams UNDER 216.5 Passing Yards (-111)
Saquon Barkley UNDER 77.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
I’m fading Saquon Barkley on Friday, as the Eagles running back has cleared 77.5 rushing yards in just three of his 11 games this season.
Chicago is allowing 5.2 yards per carry this season, but Barkley has even struggled against bad run defenses, failing to clear this line in one of his games against the New York Giants (dead last in YPC allowed) and rushing for just 22 yards in Week 12 against Dallas.
Barkley’s touches have also fluctuated this season, as he only has three games with 15 or more carries over his last seven contests.
He may come close to this mark on Friday, but the numbers this season say that Barkley (3.7 yards per carry) is likely to fall short.
Colston Loveland OVER 2.5 Receptions (-144)
Since Week 7, Colston Loveland has played in at least 61.8 percent of the snaps for the Bears in every game, and the rookie has caught three or more passes in each contest.
So, Loveland has six straight games where he’s cleared this prop, and he may be undervalued against the Eagles defense, which does rank seventh in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
Loveland has 29 targets over his last six games, and he’s clearly been a featured part of Ben Johnson’s scheme. I think this line should be set at 3.5, so I’ll gladly take the OVER on Friday afternoon.
Caleb Williams UNDER 216.5 Passing Yards (-111)
I did mention that the Eagles have a strong pass defense – seventh in EPA/Pass – and that could be an issue for Caleb Williams on Friday.
The former No. 1 overall pick has played well this season, but he’s still completing just 59.2 percent of his passes, which really lowers his ceiling when it comes to these yardage props.
Williams has failed to clear this line in five of his 11 games this season, and he’s averaging just 218.2 yards per game for his NFL career.
Until Caleb starts hitting on a higher percentage of his throw, he’s a risky bet against a solid Philly defense.
