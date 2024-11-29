Game Predictions: Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
Coming off its most complete performance of the season in a 50-6 win over Northwestern, Michigan is set to travel to Columbus and will look to shock the college football world on Saturday in a showdown with No. 2 Ohio State.
The Wolverines (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) enter the 120th rendition of 'The Game' as a massive, 21-point underdog against the Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1). Michigan has enjoyed its first three-game winning streak in this rivalry since 1995-97, but the two programs have trended in opposite directions this fall. The Wolverines hold a 61-51-6 lead all-time in this series.
Below, Michigan Wolverines On SI editor Chris Breiler, senior writer Trent Knoop and contributing writer Matt Lounsberry share their thoughts on the game with Two Bold Predictions, Game Previews, and Final Score Predictions.
Chris’ Two Bold Predictions
1. It will be a one-score game in the fourth quarter
While Ohio State is a three touchdown favorite in this one according to Vegas, I think the Wolverines find a way to keep it close through three quarters. Regardless of what the final score ends up being, it will be a one score game at some point in the fourth quarter.
2. Will Howard throws two interceptions
It's going to be cold and windy in Columbus on Saturday, and I think that will create some real issues for Will Howard and Ohio State's passing attack. Combine that with the pressure I think we'll see from Michigan's front four defensively, and I've got Howard throwing two picks on Saturday.
Trent’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan intercepts Will Howard at least one time
The Kansas State transfer has been pretty clean this season throwing 26 touchdowns to just six interceptions. But when Howard is under duress, his accuracy plummets. According to PFF, when Howard has a clean pocket he completes 79% of his throws, but under duress, Howard completes 55.4% of his passes. The Michigan front four should get pressure on Howard with injuries mounting on the OSU O-line and once they do, Howard could make a mistake -- or two.
2. Michigan makes it a game in the fourth quarter
This probably gives away part of my score prediction, but I don't think this is going to be a blowout as the oddsmakers are predicting. You can typically throw the records out the window in this game but the two teams are clearly on different trajectories in 2024. Michigan has struggled to win six games and the Buckeyes only knock is against undefeated Oregon. However, I think Michigan is better than its record indicates and Ohio State might not be as good, either. The Wolverines' defense will make enough play to keep Michigan in the game.
Matt’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Dominic Zvada adds two field goals to season total
Michigan's kicker has been outstanding all season, converting on 15-of-16 field goal attempts, with the lone miss coming on a blocked kick. Six of Zvada's field goals have come from beyond 50 yards, the most by a Wolverines kicker in a career. It'll be tough for Michigan's offense to move the ball against this Ohio State defense, but I think Zvada will get a couple opportunities to add a pair of field goals to his season total.
2. Michigan forces, and recovers, a Will Howard fumble
The only path to victory for the Wolverines involves forcing the Buckeyes into some turnovers, and the best way to do that is by getting after the quarterback. Michigan's lone matchup advantage in this game is its defensive line against Ohio State's offensive line. Mason Graham, Josaiah Stewart, Kenneth Grant and their brethren up front need to make Howard uncomfortable and pressure the quarterback into some mistakes.
Chris’ Preview, Score Prediction
Michigan enters this matchup playing with house money. A Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff is off the table, and the only thing they'll be playing for on Saturday is pride. There's no question that Ohio State is more talented, but we've also seen the Buckeyes do less with more in recent years. For Michigan, everything will need to go perfect on Saturday in order to get the win - perfect play calling, discipline on defense (along with some turnovers), and elite execution on offense. I think it will be closer than most expect, but ultimately Ohio State finds a way to defeat the 6-5 Wolverines.
Score Prediction: Michigan 17, Ohio State 24
Trent’s Preview, Score Prediction
If Michigan has any shot in this game it's going to come in the trenches. The Wolverines' front four will have to wreak havoc against the Buckeyes. Will Howard will have to face pressure and the Wolverines will need to force mistakes and capitalize off of them. Offensively, Michigan needs to establish the run and hold nothing back from the playbook. This is Michigan's national championship. But, at the end of the day, Ohio State has all the pressure on its shoulders and the Buckeyes have to win this game for Ryan Day. Ohio State has too many playmakers and it's going to be hard to stop the Buckeyes' offense and the Wolverines just don't have enough firepower to win a shootout.
Score Prediction: Ohio State 31, Michigan 21
Matt’s Preview, Score Prediction
While I can see a scenario in which Michigan's defensive front presents problems for Ohio State's offense and slows the Buckeyes' attack, I just can't envision the Wolverines scoring enough points to pull off this upset in Columbus. Michigan needs an extraordinary performance from its defense to keep this game close. They may get that early, but as empty offensive possessions pile up, the Buckeye offense will wear down the Wolverines' defense as the game progresses. Ryan Day won't take his foot off the gas either, until the clock hits 0:00 in the fourth.
Score Prediction: Ohio State 37, Michigan 6
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI