Michigan Football: QB Byrce Underwood draws comparison to Texas legend Vince Young
The future of Michigan football took a sudden and drastic swing last week when five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to the Wolverines.
The nation's No. 1 high school prospect will be the face of head coach Sherrone Moore's rebuild in Ann Arbor, and the expectations for Underwood could not be much higher. In fact, the senior from Belleville High School is already drawn comparisons to one of the legendary figures of college football.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins named former Texas star quarterback Vince Young, a Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, as his player comparison for Underwood — a comp that was backed by 247's national recruiting analyst Tom Loy.
"I see a ton of the similarities," Loy told CBS Sports after news of Underwood's flip to Michigan broke. "He can run, he can throw...He is slotted right as the No. 1 player in the country and he's a big-time talent. Huge, huge win for the Wolverines."
Underwood's comparison to Young should have Michigan fans beside themselves in excitement. The Texas star QB is one of the greatest college quarterbacks in history, achieving at the highest level both individually and in leading the Longhorns to their latest national title in a classic victory over USC in the Rose Bowl.
While its possible (and perhaps likely) Moore and Michigan will dip into the transfer portal to supplement a quarterback room that has left much to be desired in 2024, it's difficult for Loy to imagine someone else leading the Wolverines' offense unto the field next fall.
"He is 100 percent, day-one ready to be the guy in Ann Arbor," Loy said. "There's nobody that's going to beat him out at Michigan. He's 100 percent going to be the guy. He will be the starter opening week."
It's difficult to overstate how big of a win landing Underwood was for Moore as he approaches the end of his first season as head coach at Michigan. The five-star quarterback could signal the shift from what the Wolverines were under Jim Harbaugh to what they'll be going forward.
This victory belongs to Moore, and it required Michigan's new head coach to repair a fractured relationship between the program and the Underwood family that developed during Harbaugh's tenure.
"This was not going to happen if Jim Harbaugh was there," Loy said. "This became a realistic opportunity when Sherrone Moore took over as head coach, and I think, in the end, he feels more comfortable playing at Michigan over LSU. I think this is a great fit and the future is bright in Ann Arbor.
"Shout out to head coach Sherrone Moore, shout out to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell. This staff worked extremely hard and they landed an elite, elite talent, a difference-maker, a day one contributor. Big, big pickup in Bryce Underwood."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI