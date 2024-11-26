Sherrone Moore: Michigan ready to go on the 'attack' against Ohio State
During the postgame press conference following Michigan's 50-6 win over Northwestern last Saturday, one beat reporter asked defensive end Josaiah Stewart whether he believed the Wolverines were capable of beating Ohio State.
"Yeah. I mean, are you serious?" Stewart responded.
The Wolverines are currently 21-point underdogs against their bitter rivals, but there's no shortage of belief inside Schembechler Hall that they can compete with and beat the No. 2 Buckeyes this Saturday in Columbus.
"I think they do," head coach Sherrone Moore said of his player's belief. "I think this game, all bets are off, and the guys are prepared mentally, physically to go attack. And we’ve had great, great preparation up to this point, and then we got to get on the field and do it. So I feel like we can, but that’s our job, to go prepare to do it."
Moore brings the experience of being Michigan's interim head coach during last season's 30-24 win over Ohio State. He's also been the Wolverines' offensive play-caller in each of the last two meetings against the Buckeyes, and said the coaching mentality in this game has been to leave nothing on the table.
In each of the last two seasons, Michigan has broken out a halfback toss trick play against Ohio State, each resulting in big gains and first downs on drive that eventually led to points for the Wolverines.
"The strategy last year was to call it pretty aggressive, and that’s what we did," Moore said. "So we’ll continue internally and have those decisions as a group."
What set up those halfback tosses so well was Michigan's ability to run the ball against the Buckeyes, and that will be a point of emphasis again this Saturday.
"Yeah, I think the biggest piece of this game is the rushing battle. And I think you’ve seen that every year, the team that wins the rushing battle wins the game," Moore said. "So I know that we focus on the same thing. So that’s got to be an emphasis for us to do."
Moore said there's been a different energy in Schembechler Hall and on the practice field already this week. From the seniors down to the true freshman, like running back and Ohio native Jordan Marshall, the Wolverines are looking forward to their shot at shocking the college football world against their rivals from the south.
"I mean, you can feel it. You can feel the energy," Moore said. "It’s not something you can really describe. It’s just different. It’s a different energy. It’s a different moment. We all understand what it’s about and what it feels like to be in the game."
"Even the new guys. Jordan Marshall came up to me and hit me on the butt and said, ‘Coach, it’s that time.’ So, yes, it is. So those guys know, and guys from Ohio, but even the guys from down south, they understand what this game is about. So, obviously we’re preparing like we have and like we’re gonna, like we did last week, but they all understand the moment."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI