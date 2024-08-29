'He's unbelieveable': Could Jaishawn Barham be Michigan's best linebacker...ever?
Michigan football has produced multiple outstanding linebackers throughout its history, and the Wolverines were well-represented at the position during the Jim Harbaugh era with guys like Devin Bush, Cameron McGrone, Junior Colson and Mike Barrett, among others.
However, Michigan might have hit the lottery with one of its transfer portal additions this offseason in former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham. Earlier this week, Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale raved about the 6-foot-3, 248-pounder, and it was offensive line coach Grant Newsome's turn on Wednesday.
"I'm excited to see him rush somebody else," said Newsome, who's watched Barham compete against his O-line for the past several weeks. "He's unbelievable. I can confidently say he's probably the most physically-gifted second level player we've had here in my time. Probably the closest was Devin, but he's bigger than Devin by a good bit. I don't want to overstate it, but he's really, really good. He's unbelievable. Which has been an awesome challenge for our guys."
Barham was highly accomplished in his first two seasons of college ball at Maryland. A former four-star and Top 120 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, Barham started 12 games for the Terrapins as a true freshman, recording 58 tackles and leading his team with 6.5 tackles for loss, adding four sacks. The Maryland native was named a Freshman All-American that season.
Barham missed two games due to injury in his sophomore campaign with the Terrapins, but still turned in a strong season with 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception. He was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the league's coaches in 2023. This week, ESPN listed Barham at No. 13 in their Top 100 college football transfers this offseason.
Returning just tight end Colston Loveland and running back Donovan Edwards as major contributors from last season, Michigan's offense has had to line up against perhaps the best defense in all of college football during fall camp. It's a unit loaded with talent, from defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant to cornerback Will Johnson. The Wolverines may have another star on that side of the ball playing linebacker, however.
"It's a challenge every single day," Newsome said of lining up against Barham in practice. "Just like it is with Mason, KG, Stu [Josaiah Stewart], D-Moore [Derrick Moore], all those guys. Truthfully, it's a blessing for us on offense because we face guys who, and we may see a guy who's as good as that maybe across the country, but we won't see one who's better. I would stand on the table right now and say that there's not a better linebacker in the country right now than that guy. That's not an insult to any of those guys who have come before here. The Junior's, the Devin's, etc., etc., the Mike B's, but he's a specimen. I'm excited to see him fly around and make plays on Saturday."
