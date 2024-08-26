One Michigan football player listed in ESPN's top 100 incoming transfer list
The Wolverines assembled a solid incoming transfer list that's headlined by Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham. Michigan lost both Junior Colson and Michael Barrett from its 2023 national championship team, and while the Wolverines return their third-leading tackler from last season, Ernest Hausmann, Michigan needed someone to pair him up with.
The former Terrapin started for Maryland as a true freshman and starred on its defense. Barham is an athletic player who is a hard-nosed tackler. The combination of Hausmann and Barham could make for one of the best linebacker duos in college football.
ESPN assembled together a list of the top 100 incoming transfers and Barham was ranked No. 13 overall.
The defending national champs lost five NFL draft picks on defense but don't think they'll take a big step back thanks to the addition of talent like Barham, a 6-foot-3, 248-pound linebacker with valuable Big Ten experience. Barham started right away for the Terps, earned Freshman All-America recognition and produced 98 tackles, 28 pressures, 9.5 TFLs and 7 sacks in two seasons as a starter. Northwestern transfer OL Josh Priebe should have an important role on the Wolverines as well.- ESPN
There were several Michigan players not mentioned, however. Guard Josh Priebe had that brief mention, but he comes over from Northwestern where he was an All-Big Ten guard and a captain. Michigan lost all five of its starters from last season and Priebe is a big piece to the puzzle for the Wolverines.
Michigan also went out and grabbed four members of its secondary. While all four shouldn't be in the top 100, you could make an argument for a couple of them. Aamir Hall, an FCS All-American at Albany last year, is battling Jyaire Hill for the starting job opposite from Will Johnson. Hall will see significant snaps if he starts or not. Safeties Wesley Walker (Tennessee) and Jaden Mangham (Michigan State) are projected to see plenty of playing time as well after Rod Moore went down with an injury in spring camp.
