Handing out game balls in the Purdue vs. Michigan game
Game Ball #1: Jordan Marshall
Jordan Marshall was terrific at running back once again for the Wolverines. With Justice Haynes out for this game due to an injury, Jordan Marshall took the lead in the Wolverines backfield. He was great all game long, continuously pushing piles forward and had a couple big runs as well. He would finish the game with 25 carries for 185 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He also added 1 catch for 25 yards to bring his total yardage up to 210. He was almost singlehanded in carrying Michigan's offense in this game with the way he ran the ball.
Outside of him, Michigan couldn't get much of anything going on offense. He is definitely one of Michigan's best 11 players on offense and even when Haynes is healthy, Marshall needs to get 10-15 carries per game just because he's just that good. It's a huge luxury to have a second running back be this good in college football, and Jordan Marshall gets game ball #1 honors from me in his performance against Purdue.
Game Ball #2: Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore has been outstanding rushing off the edge lately for Michigan. He really made his presence felt in this game as he had 2 sacks in the first half including 1 forced fumble that led to a Michigan fumble recovery on their own half of the field. The strip sack prevented Purdue from scoring points on its second drive of the game and it was just a glimpse of what Derrick Moore is capable of rushing of the edge for Michigan. He looks like a 1st round NFL Draft Pick right now to my eyes and he's made himself a lot of money this last month or so with how well he's playing.
Game Ball #3: Ernest Hausmann
Ernest Hausmann was all over the field for Michigan's defense. He ended up with 11 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. He made multiple nice tackles in this game, including the tackle for loss where he blew up a screen pass from Purdue. Michigan was without linebackers Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan going into the game, and it also lost Jaishawn Barham early in the game due to injury as well. That left Ernest Hausmann as the sole healthy linebacker in Michigan's two deep and he stepped up to the challenge and played well against Purdue. Let's hope he continues to play this well for Michigan with the rest of their top linebackers banged up with injuries.