Michigan football QB set to enter the transfer portal
According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, second-year quarterback Jadyn Davis is set to enter the transfer portal when it opens on January 2.
Davis came to Ann Arbor in the 2024 cycle with high expectations. However, Davis wasn't the starter for Michigan last season as a true freshman -- he wasn't any of the three starters. The Wolverines rolled out Davis Warren to start the season, then Alex Orji, then Jack Tuttle, and went back to Warren to finish the season.
Davis played one time in 2024, coming in late against Northwestern, where he handed the ball off. The Charlotte (NC) prospect chose to return to Michigan in 2025, with five-star Bryce Underwood coming into the fold.
Davis worked his way up the depth chart in 2025, but not in front of Underwood. Despite the Wolverines bringing in both Mikey Keene (Fresno State) and Jake Garcia (ECU), Davis was the primary backup to Underwood. This season, Davis saw three games of action, but threw the ball just one time.
Davis' journey to Michigan
When the cycle ended, Davis was a Composite four-star recruit and the No. 112 prospect in the country. He was tabbed as the No. 9 QB. However, the 6-foot QB was originally one of the top players in the 2024 class.
Back in 2022, Davis was a five-star QB and ranked as the second-best player in the entire class. But as time moved on, and Davis was better scouted, his rankings dropped. In 2023, he steadily moved down the rankings and finished No. 112.
Davis' throwing mechanics were the primary criticism. He had a windup on the ball and it didn't get a whole lot better as he was in Ann Arbor. With Underwood slated in as the starting QB for Michigan, Davis will now move on to a new school where he can compete for the starting job.
