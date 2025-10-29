Three Michigan players to watch against Purdue
Player #1: Bryce Underwood
Bryce Underwood did not have a good game against Michigan State. The Spartans have one of the worst pass defenses in the FBS and Underwood only managed to complete 8/17 passes for 86 yards. He did run for another 26 yards and a TD, but he wasn’t very good through the air against a team that has struggled to stop the pass all season long. In the team defense pass efficiency metric, Michigan State ranks 125th in the country out of 134 teams. Purdue is ranked 118th in the same metric, so the opportunity to have a big game against this Purdue secondary should be there once again. We’ll have to see if Bryce Underwood and this passing game can get it going this week against the Boilermakers.
Player #2: Justice Haynes
After missing the Washington game with an injury, Justice Haynes returned against Michigan State and looked like his normal self for most of the game. He carried the ball 26 times for 152 yards and 2 TD’s while also chipping in 3 receptions for 19 yards. He was great once again for this Michigan offense and he’s looked like the best running back in the Big Ten so far this season. Purdue’s defense ranks 74th in the country in rushing defense so there should be a good opportunity for him to find success on the ground.
One of the other reasons I picked him as a player to watch against Purdue is he appeared to have gotten up slowly following a run in the fourth quarter and there are rumors circulating the internet that he was in a walking boot following the game. There hasn't been anything else really spoken on his injury, so for now I'm assuming he was just banged up a little bit yet from the previous injury that caused him to miss the Washington game, but it will be something to keep an eye on in this week's game against Purdue. Between having 26 carries against the Spartans, possibly not being 100%, and the recent emergence of Jordan Marshall, I’ll be curious to see how much work Michigan gives him in this matchup against the Boilermakers.
Player #3: Derrick Moore
Derrick Moore is playing as well as any defensive lineman in the Big Ten in recent weeks. Against Washington and Michigan State in these last two games, he’s had 4 total sacks and a forced fumble. He's really emerged as a pass rusher for Michigan and has been playing his best football as of late. Purdue’s offensive line hasn’t been very good this year which will give Derrick Moore another chance to make some plays in this game. If he continues to play like he has in the last couple games, he'll have a chance to shoot up NFL Draft boards and possibly even go in the 1st round next Spring.