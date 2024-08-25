Having faced adversity, Donovan Edwards is ready to lead in 2024
When the Michigan Football program announced its captains for the 2024 season, it was expected that Donovan Edwards would be part of that list. The senior running back is widely recognized as one of the top returning rushers in college football, and his growth as a leader during the off-season is evident. As Edwards prepares for his final season in Ann Arbor, he knows that one of his biggest responsibilities as a captain is to continue the tradition and culture that was established during his freshman season.
"Probably Hutch," Edwards said when asked about previous captains he's learned from the most. "Him and Josh Ross. I can't not include Josh Ross in there. After that 2-4 season, they called us in to the team meeting room, like, 'we're going to do it this way and if you guys don't want to do it, then get out of here. We don't want you here.' And so you're going to be bought in with it or not. I think that my freshman class, when I was a freshman and those guys were seniors, we did an amazing job of listening to them and taking the player-led ability that they had to lead us to a Big Ten championship and make it to the College Football Playoffs. Over the past three years, that's what it's all been about. It's what those guys have laid the foundation for, and we're just continuing to add to that blueprint that they gave us."
But developing into the leader that he is today didn't come easy. In fact, Edwards has been very open about his struggles during his time at Michigan, particularly last season. Even as the Wolverines were putting together the most successful season in program history, Edwards battled what he calls an 'emotional roller coaster' during the 2023 season.
"Last year, it was kind of like a struggle for me," Edwards said. "I had an emotional roller coaster all of last year."
Heading into the 2023 season, Edwards made it clear that he had high goals for himself. Not only did he indicate that he'd be entering the NFL Draft following the 2023 season, he also said that he'd be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the game. “I will go down as one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game,” Edwards said. “I’ll be up there with Walter Payton, Barry Sanders."
Unfortunately for Edwards, the season didn't go quite as planned - at least not from a personal standpoint. While the team was winning week after week, Edwards wasn't performing the way he anticipated he would prior to the season. That struggle ultimately led him down a path that would provide him with a better perspective on life, one that he's committed to sharing with those around him.
"I'd be doing a disservice if I wasn't being vulnerable to the world, and just saying, 'oh, I did it this way. I just stayed strong.' Nah. There were sometimes where I cried. There were sometimes where I came into the meeting room mad. That's perfectly fine, but the thing that I can say is that I didn't allow that to affect the team. I didn't allow that to affect my running back room, even though my guys knew, like, 'he's not okay.' I'm the person where my emotions are going to show. If I'm happy, I'm happy. If I'm said, I'm sad. I can't hide it, I'm bad at that. People have helped me, so I'd be doing a disservice to the world and to younger generations - and even older generations than me - that we all struggle. But it's not okay to just feel sorry for yourself. You have to overcome it, because I'm a believer that the struggle you have is just a test of your character."
Heading into the 2024 season, it's clear that Edwards has grown tremendously over the last year. Not only has that growth helped him gain a better understanding of himself, it's also helped him become a better leader and mentor to those around him. Combine that personal growth with his elite talent on the football field, and it should be a very productive year for No. 7.
