ESPN College GameDay crew predicts the winner of the Big Ten Conference
Week 0 is underway with a highly anticipated matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech in Dublin. One week from today, Week 1 will be fully engaged and Michigan fans will get to see their Wolverines face Fresno State under the lights.
Michigan has a daunting schedule this season if its going to defend its Big Ten crown for the fourth straight season, the Wolverines will have to defeat three of the new Big Ten teams, and try to take down Ohio State for the fourth year in a row. With the Big Ten taking a new shape this season, it's important to note there are no more divisions within the conference. The top two teams in the Big Ten will square off for the Big Ten Championship Game.
With College GameDay in Dublin, the crew was tasked to name the champion of each Power Conference, along with giving their national champion for the '24 season.
There were two teams picked to win the conference. Desmond Howard believes Oregon will take home the Big Ten championship, while Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Sheamus (guest), and Kirk Herbstreit all believe Ohio State will win the conference. Both Howard and Herbstreit have Oregon winning the national title this season.
Howard, Herbstreit, and McAfee all believe Michigan is going to be better than expected this season, but they all think there is at least one team better than the Wolverines in the Big Ten. All three of the college football experts have Michigan in their playoff bracket -- coach Nick Saban does not.
Michigan will get Oregon in the Big House and the Wolverines will head to The 'Shoe to face the Buckeyes in 2024.
