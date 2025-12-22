Biff Poggi addresses bowl opt-outs, Bryce Underwood’s Michigan future

While Michigan is in the middle of its head coaching search, some forget that the Wolverines are also preparing for another football game. The Wolverines are set to play on Dec. 31 against Texas in the Citrus Bowl and Michigan has been prepping for the bowl game.

On Sunday, news came out that Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and Giovanni El-Hadi are all opting out of the bowl game, and interim head coach Biff Poggi confirmed as much on Monday when speaking with the media.

While Michigan is set to be without three players, Poggi went into detail of how he's changed some structure in Ann Arbor and has had multiple calls with players and families following the shocking firing of Sherrone Moore.

"Well, we have three guys opting out who are going into the NFL, and that’s really it," Poggi said. "And what’s going on, what’s going into it, what went into it, and what’s keeping the guys on this current team here, and what’s keeping the guys who are committed to us committed to us, is a lot of relationship building. I’ve had eight Zoom calls with parents, and even one Zoom call with the moms.

"I think two Zoom calls, don’t say one, two Zoom calls with the moms. And it’s just a lot of listening, a lot of talking to them, a lot of talking to the kids. And we’ve changed basically everything in the last, how many days, Dave, ten? Ten. Ten? Last ten days, we’ve changed basically everything.

"Meetings are much shorter, kids are out of the building faster, practices are much shorter, but much more up-tempo, much more good versus good work. And you need to talk to them, but I think they’re actually having fun playing football again. And I’m really proud of them, and I’m proud of the coaches that are here, that have stayed here to do this. And I’ve gotten a lot of support from Warde, a tremendous amount of support from Warde and Doug. So it’s been a team effort, but it’s been different. There’s no, as I said in Orlando, there’s no manual for this. I mean, I’ve never had to figure this one out. But, yeah, very pleased with where we are and what’s going on."

Poggi speaks on Underwood's future

There are multiple players Michigan can't afford to lose following the coaching change, and five-star QB Bryce Underwood is one of them. Poggi was asked if he believed Underwood would be back in Ann Arbor next season. Poggi's answer didn't sound extremely confident, but he's hopeful Underwood is back at Michigan next season.

"Well, certainly hope so. I would hope so, yeah," Poggi said of Underwood being back. "I mean, if you want to ask that question, you should probably ask him or his dad, or dad or mom, but he’s not, I mean, we’re focused on Texas right now. He’s focused on Texas. Have you seen any film on Texas? No? Have you seen any? They’ve got a bunch of monsters on their football team, right? So that’s what we’re focused on.

"That’s what Bryce is focused on. We’re not focused on who’s going to go where next year. Hell, I might not even be here next year. You never know, right? So I’m not thinking about that."