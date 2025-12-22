Takeaways from Michigan's victory over La Salle

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team came away with a 102-50 victory over the La Salle Explorers on Sunday at the Crisler Center to move to 11-0 on the season.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

McKenney continues to shine as a true freshman

On a day where the Wolverines were the far superior team, Michigan had several players step up in what was a balanced attack.

Much of the time, it's been star forward Yaxel Lendeborg leading the way for Dusty May's team with his ability to score from multiple spots on the floor, lead the fast break and defend both at the rim and on the perimeter.

Lendeborg still had an efficient day with eight points, six rebounds and five assists, but wasn't needed in as big of a way against La Salle while only needing to play 21 minutes.

Against the Explorers, it was Trey McKenney leading the way with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from the three-point line.

The true freshman continues to prove he's more than just a rotational piece for the Wolverines, as his shot making ability has turned him into an x-factor off the Michigan bench on what is already a very deep team.

Howard Eisley Jr. gets his moment

The 2025 season to this point has been one that has allowed some of the players outside of the top 10 in the rotation to get minutes at end of games when the Wolverines are up big. Sunday's game was no different in that regard.

In that mix includes guys like Charlie May (who is now injured), Oscar Goodman, Malick Kordal, and Winters Grady. All of those players have found the score sheet this season.

Howard Eisley Jr., however, had not—but that changed on Sunday when Eisley Jr. buried a three-pointer from the right wing on a pass from Grady during a transition opportunity.

It was a moment that sent the fans into a frenzy, along with the Michigan bench in what ended up being one of the higlights of the game.

A well-earned holiday break

The Wolverines don't play again until Monday, Dec. 29, meaning the team will be able to have at least a little bit of time off to enjoy the holiday season with friends and family.

It will be a well-earned mini-break after a dream start to the campaign that couldn't have gone much better to this point.

If Michigan can defeat McNeese State in its next matchup, the Wolverines will head into 2026 with a 12-0 record.

