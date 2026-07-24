How Close is Michigan to Competing for a Conference Championship?

This off-season Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham, in part at least, in an attempt to bring in a more veteran coach who can lead this program back to a conference championship. How close is Michigan to being able to compete for the Big Ten title?

The Big Ten is, right now at least, the premier conference in college football with three different schools claiming national titles in three consecutive seasons. The two big pillars of competing for conference championships are having a roster talented enough to do it, and a coaching staff who can coach them up as good as anyone else in the conference can. Let's dive more into how Michigan stacks up in those two key pillars below.

Roster Talent

There are two big things you need as a college football program in order to compete for a conference championship. The first is a roster talented enough to do it. Statistically speaking, Michigan's roster talent ranks right around 10th nationally, depending on which metric you favor the most. My personal favorite is the blue chip ratio, which is just the metric to look at what percentage of your roster is four and five star recruits.

For reference, Michigan in 2023 when they won the National Championship was ranked 16th nationally at 51%. In 2024 when Sherrone Moore took over, it was at 16th nationally and 41%. Then last year it went back up to 10th nationally and came in at 63%.

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This year as they head into 2026, Michigan ranks 10th nationally with a blue chip ratio of 54%. That means 54% of Michigan's current roster in 2026 is blue chip players as signified by the recruiting rankings.

With Michigan currently at 54% and ranked 10th nationally, they're actually higher than they were when they won the National Championship. So on pure talent alone, Michigan is already good enough to win a conference championship right now, and is actually even good enough to win a National Championship if they can replicate their 2023 formula.

Coaching

The other big thing you need to compete for and win conference championships is high level coaching. Under Jim Harbaugh they had that from 2012-2023, and then under Sherrone Moore it certainly took a step back for a couple years. Now with Kyle Whittingham as the new head man, and Jason Beck and Jay Hill as his coordinators, they should have high level coaching once again.

Kyle Whittingham is viewed as a top 10-15 coach in college football ESPN recently ranked Kyle Whittingham at 9th, Yahoo Sports ranked him 12th, and CBS ranked him 10th.

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I also really liked the hires of Jason Beck and Jay Hill as coordinators, so combined with head coach Kyle Whittingham it's safe to assume Michigan once again also has a top 15 coaching staff in college football.

So how close is Michigan to competing for a conference championship? Well with a top 10 roster in college football, and a top 10-15 coaching staff in college football, they have everything they need to compete for a conference championship as soon as this season.