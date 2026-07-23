One Former Blue-Chip Recruit Who is Finally Ready to Break Out for Michigan

If Michigan is going to contend for a Big Ten Championship in 2026, along with a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines are going to need some players to elevate their game. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is the obvious choice.

The Wolverines' offense is going to go as far as Underwood takes it this season, but Michigan needs more than just Underwood in 2026. In fact, even if Underwood takes a major step forward, the Wolverines need some players to breakout on the defensive side of the ball.

And one position the Wolverines need a breakout from is at linebacker.

Former blue-chipper in line for a big year

Michigan lost most of its linebacker production from the 2025 season. Both Jimmy Rolder and Ernest Hausmann graduated, while the Wolverines lost star Cole Sullivan to the transfer portal — welcoming him in Week 2 to Ann Arbor, playing for the Sooners.

The Wolverines have talent at linebacker, but it's raw and inexperienced. And when you have raw talent, you hope that it's a player you can get the most out of. Troy Bowles might have some experience and the leader in the room, and Chase Taylor has been labeled as being a breakout star, but Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng [NOB} has all the tools to become the next great Michigan linebacker.

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NOB came to Michigan in the 2025 cycle, along with Underwood, and he picked the Wolverines on National Signing Day over Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, and Colorado, among several other premier programs.

Michigan landed the No. 75 prospect and the Wolverines were hoping he could make an impact last season, but injuries prevented NOB from seeing extensive playing time.

From the sideline to making an impact

In Year 1 at Michigan, NOB played in seven total games for Michigan, while seeing five games on the defensive side of the football. In 75 total snaps, the sideline-to-sideline linebacker recorded four total tackles on the season.

His stat line isn't going to light up your eyes, but NOB popped when he was on the screen. He has a quick burst, and can be in place as well as anyone. It might take a few games to really get rolling, but NOB is primed to have a chance to make a major impact in Ann Arbor this season.

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Earlier this spring, NOB spoke about his goals entering his sophomore campaign and being an All-American is right on the top of the list.

"[He chose Michigan] because of the family, right? Because of what Michigan can provide for you," said Owusu-Boateng. "So obviously being a leader this year with the defense, obviously first-team All-Big Ten. Actually, that's a big goal for me. And being an All-American this year, for sure."

For Michigan, if it can get solid play from Bowles, Taylor, and NOB, along with contributions from transfer Nathaniel Staehling, the Wolverines' linebacker room will likely surprise some people this season. But it's going to take getting the most out of its rising sophomore(s).