Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 13 Zeke Berry Came Back to Finish The Job

Entering 2026, cornerback depth is a concern for the Michigan Wolverines, but the starting unit is not. The maize and blue are loaded at the top three spots at corner, and that brings us to our No. 13 most important Michigan football player for the 2026 season: Zeke Berry.

Berry's 2025 review

Berry came to Michigan as a highly-touted four-star prospect in the 2022 class, and it took a couple of years for Berry to make an impact on the defensive side of the football. Then he had his chance to begin the 2024 season, where Wink Martindale lined him up at nickel. That didn't work well. Berry looked like a liability on the field, but in Week 10, Michigan moved him to corner and Berry started to play much better.

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That's where he started all of the 2025 season. Berry recorded 33 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and one interception last season for the Michigan defense. And he selected as a second-team (media) and third-team (coaches) All-Big Ten honoree last year.

Why Berry is important for Michigan's 2026 success

Berry almost wasn't at Michigan for the 2026 season. Following the firing of Sherrone Moore, Berry was one of several defensive backs who entered the transfer portal. But once Kyle Whittingham and Co. had a chance to really dive in and speak with Berry, he opted to return to Michigan.

"I feel like it was really just myself coming down to the decision," Berry said back in April. "I really want to play with the people that I started with. I’ve been here for four years, going on my fifth. So I took that decision. It’s like, this is what I want to do for my next step."

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With Berry back in the fold, the Wolverines added Smith Snowden from Utah, and during the spring, both players were rotating at nickel. I would assume Michigan will play Snowden at nickel and keep Berry at corner, but with a new scheme in place, it will be dependent on what Jay Hill sees out there.

Either way, Michigan has experience with Berry returning for a fifth year and someone the Wolverines can rely on to help the younger, less-experienced defensive backs.

One prediction for Berry

While this isn't going to be a bold prediction, I do see Berry playing very well at corner this season, which means Smith Snowden will be the starting nickel. Berry returned to Michigan in part to boost his draft stock, and the Wolverines' passing defense should be toward the top of the Big Ten this year with the players they have returning.

Look for Berry, at minimum, earn second-team All-Big Ten this season.

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