How to watch Michigan football take on bitter rival Michigan State in Week 9 action

Michigan is back in action later on Saturday when the Wolverines battle in-state rival, Michigan State. The Wolverines head to East Lansing for the matchup with their bitter rival. The Wolverines are seeking their fourth win in a row against the Spartans.
Both teams need a win badly, but it's Michigan that is favored by two scores. Michigan needs a win if it wants to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Wolverines win out and they will be in the Playoff. As for MSU, Jonathan Smith needs a win badly before the fanbase completely turns on him.
MSU started the season 3-0, but has dropped the last four games. However, the Spartans' defense will need to play much better if they are going to slow down Bryce Underwood and Michigan's rushing attack.
How to watch Michigan take on Michigan State
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, MI)
- Network: NBC
- On the call: Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge
Uniform combination
For the first time this season, and the first time since the Ohio State game in 2024, Michigan will be wearing all white. The Wolverines are set to wear the white jersey and white pants duo. It also appears Michigan will be using white accessories in the game.
The Spartans are set to wear the same combo they wore in 2021 when MSU beat the Wolverines in East Lansing. Of course, MSU had Kenneth Walker, who was fantastic -- he won't be taking the field this time for Michigan State.
We've seen Michigan wear the maize pants and blue pants on the road this season.
Keys to a Michigan win
Earlier this week in our 'keys to the game', we highlighted how Michigan must improve on third-down tries. The Wolverines have had too many woes when it comes to either third down or fourth-and-go. MSU is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, allowing teams to convert just under 50% of their tries.
If Michigan can convert on third downs, the Wolverines could put the game away early.
"This is a must for Michigan, because the Wolverines should be able to move the ball against a very suspect Michigan State defense. The Spartans have the No. 17 defense in the Big Ten, only better than Rutgers. However, MSU can stay in the game if Michigan has another poor outing on third and fourth down conversions.
"Michigan is 12th in the Big Ten, converting just over 40% of its third-down tries. Even worse, Michigan goes for a fair amount of 4th down tries, but the Wolverines are just 1-of-9 when they do that. If the Michigan O-line can win up front, the Wolverines should be able to convert when needed. But as we've seen most of the season, it's something Michigan has struggled with...."
