Top-ranked RB who left Penn State sets official visit with Michigan football
There have been several college football programs that have let go of their head coach halfway through the season -- Penn State being one of them. After being projected to be one of the top teams in the country, and the leader in the Big Ten, James Franklin was fired following three straight losses. Once Franklin was let go, recruits who were committed to the Nittany Lions started looking elsewhere.
One of the top players in the 2027 recruiting class, Kemon Spell, de-committed and re-opened his commitment. On Tuesday, the five-star running back told Rivals that he set five official visits -- one being to Michigan.
Kemon Spell's OV list
Spell has serious interest in Syracuse, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, and Alabama, but he hasn't made an OV to the Tide quite yet.
- Oct. 31: He will visit Syracuse (vs. North Carolina)
- Nov. 8: He will head to Miami (vs. Syracuse)
- Nov. 15: Spell will see Georgia (vs. Texas)
- Nov. 22: The five-star will head to Oregon (vs. USC)
- Nov. 29: He will then head to Michigan (vs. Ohio State)
Kemon Spell's background
The 5-foot-9, 205 pound RB out of McKeesport (PA) is considered the No. 7 player in the 2027 class and the top-ranked RB, per the Composite,
There have been two predictions placed in favor of Notre Dame to land Spell, but he has not scheduled an OV to the Irish -- so that makes those predictions interesting to say the least.
As a sophomore, he led his team to a WPIAL Class 4A Championship appearance, where he totaled 157 carries for 1,681 yards (10.7 YPC) and 24 TDs.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Spell:
A mix between a tank and a jackrabbit, which is an extremely difficult combination to tackle. A naturally low-to-the-ground runner with true workhorse capabilities as he constantly bounces off defenders or cuts around them to find extra yardage. Spent much of sophomore campaign deployed as a fullback in a Wing-T offense. Ran absolutely wild in Pennsylvania’s WPIAL Class 4A playoffs with 280-yard and 274-yard rushing performances. Not a true burner, but can hit the gas when a crease opens up. Frequently thrashes forward at the first sign of contact and almost always seems to be falling forward. Tested reasonably well as a ninth grader at the National Combine in San Antonio and has impressed as a pass catcher on the offseason camp circuit. Fits the bill of a hard-nosed football player given the physicality he also flashes on defense while doubling as a cornerback. Must avoid setbacks, but projects as a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that can move the chains while facing stacked boxes.
