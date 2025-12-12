Paul Finebaum pushes CFP coach toward Michigan job if first-round exit happens

There have been two names that have been really linked to Michigan's head coach vacancy: Washington's Jedd Fisch and Alabama's Kalen DeBoer. For Fisch he coached at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh and has a past with the Wolverines. As for DeBoer, he was interested in the Michigan job two years ago, but went to Alabama prior to Harbaugh leaving for the Chargers.

Now that Michigan has an opening, following Sherrone Moore's firing, ESPN's Paul Finebaum advises DeBoer to look closely at the Michigan job if he were to lose in the first round of the College Football Playoff to Oklahoma.

"Yeah, I mean, certainly Kalen DeBoer's people, Greeny, are putting out the feelers or the word that he's not interested, but that's to be understood. We are one week away from one of the most important games in his two year tenure," Finebaum said on ESPN's Get Up. "Originally, the Auburn game was because had he lost the Auburn game, it would have been the rivalry game, but he'd be out of the playoffs, and he probably would be looking for an exit.

"But check back on midnight, a week from now, Greeny, if Alabama wins that game, I think this goes completely off the board. He moves on to the Rose Bowl to take on Indiana. But should Alabama lose? I don't need to tell you what it's like for Alabama to have consecutive four loss seasons. I think he would take a deep breath and perhaps look at it, assuming that job is still open. And I would advise him to look at it, because the winter in Alabama, after a four loss season, two consecutive years, for Kalen DeBoer, will be very cold."

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

DeBoer has been a college football head coach since 2020. He coached Fresno State from 2020-21, before leaving to lead Washington for two seasons. Now in his second season with Alabama, DeBoer is in the CFP, but Bama suffered three regular-season losses this season. After replacing the great Nick Saban, it hasn't been a seamless transition.

DeBoer lost to Michigan in the 2023 National Title game and last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl. As the old saying goes, if you can't beat them, join them. We will see how the coming days unfold in Michigan's head coaching search.