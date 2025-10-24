Michigan vs. MSU game notes, history to know ahead of rivalry game this weekend
After defeating Washington last weekend, Michigan is now back in the AP Top 25 with a 5-2 record and the Wolverines still control their destiny. It's quite simple: win out and you're in the College Football Playoff. It starts this weekend in East Lansing against Michigan State.
For the fourth year in a row, the Wolverines will take on the Spartans under the lights. The game has been played in a primtime slot since 2022, and Michigan is looking for its fourth win in a row over its rival.
The Spartans have lost four games in a row since winning their first three. MSU's defense is among the worst in the Big Ten, but Michigan has to be prepared for the Spartans to pull out all the stops in the book to try and win this game.
Ahead of the game, here are some game notes to check out.
Game notes for Michigan vs. MSU
- The two teams will meet for the 118th time on Saturday. Michigan holds a 74-38-5 all-time record against the Spartans.
- Michigan has won five of the last seven games in the series, including last year's 24-17 win.
- Saturday marks the 73rd meeting for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Since 1953, Michigan holds a 41-29-2 record against MSU for the coveted trophy.
- Michigan is looking for its fourth straight win in its rivalry series against Michigan State. The last time U-M won four consecutive games in the series was during a six-game win streak from 2002-07.
- The offensive line has paved the way for 18 touchdowns on the ground so far this year while allowing only nine sacks against in the pass game. The unit will start its fifth different starting lineup this weekend in the eighth game of the year due to injuries.
- The U-M offense has tallied 32 plays of 20-plus yards on offense (20 receiving, 12 rushing) through seven weeks (six in week one, four, eight, three, seven, one, three). Justice Haynes and Andrew Marshare tied for the team lead with seven such plays (all rushes for Haynes, six receiving for Marsh), followed by Donaven McCulley(five; all receiving). Additionally, Marsh has three via kickoff return.
- Jordan Marshall is a plus-yardage rusher and pile-dragger. He has just one yard lost on 84 carries this year, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
- Haynes' 705 total rushing yards are the second-most in the Big Ten, despite Haynes ranking seventh in carries across the league. Even though he missed most of the contest at USC and all of the game against Washington, Haynes is fourth nationally in rushing yards per game (117.5), averaging 7.42 yards per carry (fifth, FBS). Both figures lead the Big Ten.
- Underwood's 62.4 percent completion rating (113-of-181 passing) comes with an average of 7.95 yards per attempt and a pass efficiency rating of 139.8. He ranks 33rd in the nation with 12.74 yards per completion.
- Underwood matched his career-high in completions (21) last weekend. He has only attempted 30-plus passes once, yet has three games with 19 or more completions this year and five games with 15-plus completions. Underwood has eclipsed 200 passing yards in five contests and 230-plus yards in four games.
- U-M is winning the turnover battle with a 14:4 ratio (two fumbles lost, two interceptions), ranked third-best in the country. U-M's 14 turnovers gained rank eighth across the FBS.
- The pass rush has averaged 2.43 quarterback takedowns per game (33rd, FBS). U-M's 17 sacks generated are sixth in the Big Ten and Central Michigan is the only team to escape without a sack taken against the Wolverines.
- Opponents are not finding much success in the red zone against the Wolverines. U-M allows points in 76.2 percent of red zone drives, the 20th-stingiest mark in the nation.
