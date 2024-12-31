How to watch: Michigan vs. Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl
The Michigan Wolverines are set to cap off the 2024 season with a matchup against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. This will be the second meeting in 2024 between the two programs, with the first occurring in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl back on Jan. 1. The Wolverines won that previous matchup in an epic overtime battle, a win that would send Michigan to the national championship and eventually result in a perfect 15-0 season.
Although the stakes aren't as high this time around, there is still plenty of interest in today's game. For Michigan, the intrigue centers around many of the younger players who will be asked to play a bigger role. With veterans like Mason Graham, Will Johnson, and Colston Loveland, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings out of the lineup as the prepare for the NFL Draft, a whole host of Wolverines will have an opportunity to step up against the Crimson Tide and make their case for starting reps in 2025.
Here's how to watch:
- What: Michigan vs. Alabama
- When: Noon (ET)
- Where: Tampa, FL
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network
