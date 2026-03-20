Hofstra vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The Alabama Crimson Tide put together a strong enough season to earn themselves a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Alabama will take on the champions of the CAA, the Hofstra Pride. Hofstra defeated a power conference team early in the season, beating Syracuse by a score of 70-69, but Alabama is a completely different animal.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday's CAA vs. SEC showdown.

Hofstra vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hofstra +11.5 (-110)

Alabama -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hofstra +550

Alabama -800

Total

OVER 159.5 (-105)

UNDER 159.5 (-115)

Hofstra vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 3:15 pm ET

Venue: Benchmark International Arena

How to Watch (TV): truTV

Hofstra Record: 24-10

Alabama Record: 23-9

Hofstra vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Hofstra is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 9-4 in Hofstra's last 13 games

Hofstra is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games as an underdog

Alabama has lost two of its last eight games vs. CAA opponents

The OVER is 13-6 in Alabama's last 19 games played in March

Hofstra vs. Alabama Best Prop Bet

Aiden Sherrell UNDER 12.5 Points (-132) via FanDuel

No team shoots the three-ball more than Alabama, and they certainly shouldn't change that in this game, considering Hofstra's defensive weakness is defending the perimeter. The Pride do a great job of defending the interior, ranking third in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shoot 44.2% from two-point range. That could leave Aiden Sherrell of Alabama with little work to do when it comes to shooting. Alabama should just let its guards cook and leave Sherrell to play defense and grab rebounds.

Hofstra vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

Hofstra got an unlucky draw in the opening round. If the Pride could play against a team that largely relies on two-point shots, they'd have a chance of pulling off a first-round upset. Instead, they have to face the team with the highest three-point shot rate in the country. That means Alabama is going to be able to attack the weakness of the Pride, a team that ranks outside the top 100 in opponent three-point field goal percentage.

I also don't think Hofstra has the shooting to keep pace with Alabama. The Pride rank just 177th in effective field goal percentage, well below Alabama at 33rd.

I'll lay the points with the Crimson Tide.

Pick: Alabama -11.5 (-110)

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