Huge celebrity expected to attend No. 9 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas
The massive top 10 matchup between No. 9 Michigan and No. 4 Texas is expected to bring big names to Ann Arbor. At the top of the list is Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, who is expected to serve as Michigan's honorary captain for Saturday's matchup. Jeter, who grew up in the state of Michigan, has made a number of appearances at Michigan games over the years and is a well-known Michigan football fan.
But another big name is also expected to be in attendance for this weekend's game, and he'll be proudly wearing his burnt orange to support the Texas Longhorns. According to Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit, actor Matthew McConaughey is on the list of celebrities that are expected to be in Ann Arbor this weekend. McConaughey was born and raised in the state of Texas, and earned his film degree from the University of Texas. He has been spotted at a number of Texas games throughout the years, even attending practices and giving pregame speeches.
Matthew McConaughey talks with Longhorns players on the sidelines as the Texas Longhorns take on Colorado State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Along with both Jeter and McConaughey, Ann Arbor will be the backdrop for both FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Crew and ESPN's College Gameday crew. Put simply, Ann Arbor will serve as the center of the college football world for Saturday's top 10 matchup.
No. 9 Michigan and No. 4 Texas are set to kick off at Noon on FOX.
