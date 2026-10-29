Initial Injury Report: 5 Michigan Players 'Questionable' vs. Rutgers, Defense Catches Break
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Michigan heads to Piscataway after suffering a 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana this past week. The trip to Rutgers will be Michigan's second road game of the season, but it's not like home-field advantage has done the Wolverines much good. Michigan has lost two games at home, along with a road loss to Minnesota.
The Wolverines have had their fair share of injuries this season, and looking at the initial injury report, there aren't any surprise players listed as OUT, but there are certainly some players to monitor throughout the week.
Michigan's initial injury report
OUT
- WR Kendrick Bell
- WR Braydon Alford
- RB Micah Ka'apana
- DE Julius Holly
- OL Ace Hamilton
- OL Andrew Sprague
Questionable
- S Rod Moore
- S Jordan Young
- DE Dom Nichols
- DT Enow Etta
- OL Blake Frazier
- DE John Henry Daley
Probable
- LB Troy Bowles
- C Jake Guarnera
Injuries to monitor this week
Last week, against Indiana, the Wolverines didn't have either Dom Nichols or Blake Frazier. Rod Moore did play, but he was extremely limited, playing less than 10 snaps in the game. That trio is listed as questionable for the game, and it's clear they are still battling something. Nichols has been listed on the report since Iowa.
Both Jordan Young and John Henry Daley are new additions. Daley has been listed before, but he was off of there last week. Young has played more and more snaps throughout the season with Moore being limited the past two weeks.
It's good to see Guarnera listed as probable. He hasn't misssed anytime, but he's been hampered as well.
Michigan catches a big break
Rutgers won't have starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan for the game on Saturday. The Boston College transfer has been the best of the three quarterbacks the Scarlet Knights have played this season. Lonergan has averaged 177 yards per game, along with 10 touchdowns this season, with six interceptions.
Lonergan was injured in last week's game against Northwestern. In his place, it's likely that Greg Schiano will start AJ Surace, who hasn't played very well. In five games, Surace has thrown for 107 yards on average, with six touchdowns and five interceptions.
But where Michigan really catches a break is that Rutgers' wide receiver KJ Duff is doubtful to play. Duff, a 6'6" playmaker, is the second-best wide receiver in the Big Ten, behind Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State. Duff has 774 receiving yards this season, and nine touchdowns. Ben Black is Rutgers' next-best playmaker with 195 yards.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop