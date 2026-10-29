Initial Injury Report: 5 Michigan Players 'Questionable' vs. Rutgers, Defense Catches Break

Michigan heads to Piscataway after suffering a 13-6 overtime loss to Indiana this past week. The trip to Rutgers will be Michigan's second road game of the season, but it's not like home-field advantage has done the Wolverines much good. Michigan has lost two games at home, along with a road loss to Minnesota.

The Wolverines have had their fair share of injuries this season, and looking at the initial injury report, there aren't any surprise players listed as OUT, but there are certainly some players to monitor throughout the week.

Michigan's initial injury report

OUT

WR Kendrick Bell

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

Questionable

S Rod Moore

S Jordan Young

DE Dom Nichols

DT Enow Etta

OL Blake Frazier

DE John Henry Daley

Probable

LB Troy Bowles

C Jake Guarnera

Injuries to monitor this week

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Last week, against Indiana, the Wolverines didn't have either Dom Nichols or Blake Frazier. Rod Moore did play, but he was extremely limited, playing less than 10 snaps in the game. That trio is listed as questionable for the game, and it's clear they are still battling something. Nichols has been listed on the report since Iowa.

Both Jordan Young and John Henry Daley are new additions. Daley has been listed before, but he was off of there last week. Young has played more and more snaps throughout the season with Moore being limited the past two weeks.

It's good to see Guarnera listed as probable. He hasn't misssed anytime, but he's been hampered as well.

Michigan catches a big break

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Rutgers won't have starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan for the game on Saturday. The Boston College transfer has been the best of the three quarterbacks the Scarlet Knights have played this season. Lonergan has averaged 177 yards per game, along with 10 touchdowns this season, with six interceptions.

Lonergan was injured in last week's game against Northwestern. In his place, it's likely that Greg Schiano will start AJ Surace, who hasn't played very well. In five games, Surace has thrown for 107 yards on average, with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

But where Michigan really catches a break is that Rutgers' wide receiver KJ Duff is doubtful to play. Duff, a 6'6" playmaker, is the second-best wide receiver in the Big Ten, behind Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State. Duff has 774 receiving yards this season, and nine touchdowns. Ben Black is Rutgers' next-best playmaker with 195 yards.

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