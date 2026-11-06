Predicting Final Score of Michigan Football vs. Michigan State: Keeping Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor

After a 28-21 win over Rutgers, Michigan returns to the friendly confines of Ann Arbor. But it won't be friendly when the Wolverines step onto the field. Michigan will battle rival Michigan State and there is no love lost between the two teams.

The Wolverines have won the last four games against Michigan State, and for the fifth time, these two teams will meet under the lights. The Spartans are going to enter the game banged up — much more so than the Wolverines.

It sounds promising that Michigan will get John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols, and Rod Moore back this weekend. But the Wolverines' offense could be down one of their starting offensive lineman.

Here's how Michigan on SI sees the game going.

Trent Knoop

You can typically throw the records out the window for this game, and you really can this weekend with how poorly the Michigan offense has been. The Wolverines found some life last weekend, scoring 28 points against Rutgers. But we have to see Michigan do that in a couple of games before predicting the Wolverines to score more than 30.

Michigan will still pull out all the stops in this game, and we would expect to see the Spartans capitalize on a couple. Overall, Michigan's defense will stay strong and stifle the Spartans enough for the Wolverines to pull away.

Final score: Michigan 24, Michigan State 10

Justice Steiner

Most seasons, the hype for Michigan-Michigan State is in the air. This year, it doesn’t feel the same. Both programs are underperforming and have struggled under their first-year head coaches.

It is a battle of two of the worst offenses in the country. Michigan ranks 127th in the nation in total offense (316.4 yards per game), while MSU ranks 133rd (291.4 yards per game). The Spartans have lost six consecutive games and have yet to win a game in Big Ten action. Although UofM hasn’t had the best season, it has at least had one positive: an elite defensive unit. Meanwhile, MSU has struggled on both sides of the ball. Home-field advantage and another strong defensive showing should give the edge to the Maize and Blue.

Final score: Michigan 30, Michigan State 10

Lucas Reimink

Michigan will host the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans this weekend. Neither team has had a good season up to this point, so both teams badly need a win in this one. Michigan State has a myriad of injuries though, so at least health wise, Michigan should have the advantage there. I'm expecting this to be a close game once again, mostly because this Michigan team hasn't shown it can blow out any team. Michigan State will have some tricks up their sleeves, but I expect Michigan to weather the storm and end up victorious in the end.

Final score: Michigan 20, Michigan State 10

Jacob Westendorf

Michigans offense found a rhythm last week and do not play a markedly better defense this week

There are some tougher tests ahead. Michigan State will stay competitive and play hard as this game means something significant to them

Ultimately, however, Michigan’s defense will suffocate the Spartans en route to a big win to keep Paul Bunyan in Ann Arbor

Final score: Michigan 24, Michigan State 7

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Though the two programs in question enter Saturday's game trending in opposite directions -- the Wolverines have won two of their last three games while the Spartans have dropped six straight -- they have plenty in common this year. Both have underperformed expectations under their recently hired head coaches, and both have quarterback concerns entering the matchup.

The quality of the defenses represents the clearest division point between the two teams. Michigan ranks fourth in defensive SP+, while Michigan State doesn't even sniff the top 50 in the same metric. That poses a huge problem for the Spartans, who list starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic as questionable to play as of Thursday night. Even if he suits up, he could have meaningful physical limitations. Considering the Wolverines upgraded defensive linemen John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols to probable, the balance shifts further in the home team's favor.

Prediction: Michigan over Michigan State

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