Kyle Whittingham Reveals Michigan Players Who Have Surprised During Spring Practices

Michigan football is in the thick of spring practices leading up to the annual spring game at the Big House on the afternoon of April 18.

As the Wolverines prepare for that and the upcoming fall season, the coaching staff is paying close attention to what players are showing out and are making evaluations as the days go by.

As always, a hot topic during spring ball is which players might be standing out and who some of the surprises might be in terms of who is showing out in practice earlier than anticipated.

When meeting with reporters this week, head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed who a couple of those surprises are up to this point in the spring season.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whittingham discusses early surprises

A major question going into this season, especially with the departure of LSU transfer QB Colin Hurley this offseason, has been the depth of the quarterback room and who will solidify themselves as the No. 2 behind starter Bryce Underwood.

Whittingham said freshman Tommy Carr has been impressive this spring and that if the team had a game this weekend, Carr would be right behind Underwood.

"I would say Tommy Carr has been a pleasant surprise for us," Whittingham said. "He’s really progressed throughout spring and emerged as, at least for right now, the number two guy. Now, there’ll be more competition going forward in fall camp. But if we had to play tomorrow, he’d be the number two guy. Let’s see."

A position group on the offensive side of the ball that has increased in depth from last year to this season is the wide receiver room. In that position group, freshman Salesi Moa has come onto the scene in a big way.

While Whittingham wouldn't call his play a surprise, he said Moa is a player who has made some of the biggest strides.

"Salesi Moa, our freshman wide receiver that just got here a few months ago, has done some really good thing," said Whittingham. "I’m not saying that’s a surprise, but he’s really made strides. Defensively, I think the young linebackers are really taking steps forward. We had very little experience returning at that spot. And a bunch of new guys, and those guys have really stepped up and really progressing."

Michigan's April 18 spring game will begin at 2 p.m. EST and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.