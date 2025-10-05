Interesting stats, things you might not have known about Michigan football's win over Wisconsin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Wolverines took down the Badgers on Saturday, 24-10. It was a lackluster offensive performance in the first half, but Michigan's defense was far from lackluster. The Wolverines allowed Wisconsin to march down the field on its opening drive for a touchdown, but the Badgers wouldn't score again until a late field goal.
It was the linebackers and secondary who really stepped up. Getting both Zeke Berry and a healthy Rod Moore back made a huge improvement for the Wolverines. Moore intercepted his first pass since the 2023 season, and Berry made some great open-field tackles.
As far as Michigan's offense, the Wolverines still dropped some passes, but Michigan appears to have found a reliable duo in Andrew Marsh and Donaven McCulley. Bryce Underwood was great, throwing for 270 yards and a score. RB Justice Haynes ran for 117 yards and two scores to continue his excellent start.
Here are some things you might not have known about the Wolverines' win.
Game Notes
• The victory improved U-M to 4-1 on the season, marking the fifth straight year (2021-present) that the Wolverines have recorded at least four wins in their first five games.
• Michigan is now 53-17-1 across 72 games against Wisconsin, including a 25-7 mark in Ann Arbor. Over the last 30 games of the series, U-M is 21-9; over the last 45, U-M is 35-10.
• Today's matchup marked the first meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin since 2021. The win gives U-M consecutive victories in the series for the first time since 2001-02, part of a six-game winning streak for the Maize and Blue (1997-2002).
• Honorary captains for today's game included Dan Dierdorf, an All-American at Michigan and NFL Hall of Famer who played 13 years with the St. Louis Cardinals before enjoying a successful broadcasting career on Monday Night Football and in the Michigan Radio Booth, and Brian Griese, the Wolverines' 1997 national championship-winning quarterback, who played 11 years in the NFL, won a Super Bowl, spent time in the Monday Night Football booth, and later coached in the league.
• Despite facing Wisconsin's No. 1-ranked rushing defense (50 yards per game entering), the Wolverines totaled 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Michigan now has 17 rushing scores this season.
• Haynes is the first running back to record a 20-plus-yard rush against Wisconsin this season and notched his fifth consecutive 100-yard rushing performance, the longest by a Wolverine since Blake Corum (eight games) in 2022.
• Haynes has now eclipsed 100 rushing yards and scored at least one touchdown in all five games this season. He finished with 19 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
• Quarterback Bryce Underwood posted the best passing performance of his young career, completing 19 of 28 passes for 270 yards. That total ranks fourth all-time among Michigan first-year quarterbacks (Chad Henne passed for 273 or more yards in three games as a freshman in 2004).
• Wide receiver Donaven McCulley caught a 29-yard touchdown late in the third quarter -- his first as a Wolverine. McCulley led all Michigan receivers with six catches for 112 yards, marking the team's first 100-yard receiving performance of the season and first since Colston Loveland (112 yards vs. Oregon on Nov. 2, 2024).
• The Michigan defense held Wisconsin to 75 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per carry after entering the game allowing 77.5 yards and 2.3 per attempt. The Wolverines limited the Badgers to just seven second-half rushing yards and 100 total yards.
• Michigan has forced at least one turnover in every game this season.