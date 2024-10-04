Is Michigan Football at risk of losing elite 2025 commit?
The Wolverines got a huge boost to their 2025 recruiting class back in July when elite tight end Andrew Olesh announced his commitment to Michigan. According to 247 Sports, Olesh is one of the Top 100 overall players and is ranked as the No. 4 tight end nationally. But the 6-4, 215-pound prospect hasn't stop weighing his options since that commitment, and it sounds like Alabama is a serious contender.
Olesh was in Tuscaloosa to watch Alabama battle Georgia last weekend, and he was treated to an incredible game that resulted in a 41-34 victory for the Crimson Tide. Following that visit, Olesh indicated that Alabama is still a very real threat in his recruitment.
Of course, it doesn't help that Michigan has struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball through five weeks. While the rushing attack looks to be getting better week by week, Michigan's passing attack is one of the worst in the nation. Ironically, one of the few bright spots for Michigan through the air has been junior tight end Colston Loveland. Even after missing the Week 4 matchup against USC due to injury, Loveland still leads the Wolverines in receptions (23) and receiving yards (228).
With Loveland being projected as an early first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, there's no question that he's one of Michigan's best selling points when it comes to keeping Olesh locked in on his commitment. But with teams like Alabama and Oregon still very much interested in pursuing the elite tight end, this recruitment is far from over.
