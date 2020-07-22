Michigan A Top School For Isaac Thompson

After picking up an offer from Michigan at the end of April, 2022 St. Louis (Mo.) University four-star cornerback Isaac Thompson has U-M among his top schools. Along with Michigan, Thompson's top ten includes Georgetown, LSU, USC, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Texas, Missouri, Penn State and Florida

Though he is listed as a cornerback, Thompson has been in contact with Michigan safeties coach Bob Shoop throughout his recruitment.

“I was talking to the safeties coach, and he was telling me how they’re always top 10 in defense and third down, second down coverages,” Thompson told Wolverine Digest. “I haven’t watched them specifically on how their defense works, but I am for sure going to watch this year.”

With a host of quality programs in pursuit, Thompson is drawn to the Wolverines due to the school's rich history and ability to produce NFL-caliber defensive backs.

“Michigan, everyone knows that Michigan is always one of the top dogs in college football,” Thompson said. “Their program speaks for itself.”

But at the next level, Thompson could likely play anywhere in the secondary since he is already up to 6-1 and 190 pounds before entering his junior season, one in which he is planning on playing both ways as both a cornerback and a wide receiver. Last year, Thompson helped his team accrue over 700 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on offense, so he is a threat on the outside as a pass catcher too.

Before narrowing his list any further, Thompson would like to take visits to each of the schools on his list to pick up a better feel for each of the respective campuses. Previously, Thompson has seen both Arkansas and Missouri, two programs that were listed in his top 10, but that still leaves eight other schools. Before the recruiting dead period was instituted by the NCAA in mid-March, Thompson had tentatively set up trips to visit USC, LSU and Michigan State, but those visits had to be canceled.

In terms of NFL production, Thompson is aware that U-M has been sending a lot of college players to the professional ranks lately, and that includes Michigan's double digit draft selections this past year. Thompson mentioned that he paid close attention to the 2020 NFL Draft, so he made note of how many Michigan players were tabbed as draft selections.

In the 2022 class, Michigan had picked up a pledge from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy safety Myles Rowser previously, but the rangy defensive back chose to reopen his recruitment, so Michigan has one singular commitment in the cycle from Alex VanSuemeren. Thompson, though, is not close to make his decision, so the Wolverines have time to host him on campus.

What are your thoughts on the ceiling for Isaac Thompson? Do you think he could play both offense and defense in a couple years at Michigan? Let us know!