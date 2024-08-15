J.J. McCarthy sends message to Vikings fans
After an electric performance in his preseason debut, it was revealed that J.J. McCarthy will miss his entire rookie season after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, coach Kevin O'Connell said. With McCarthy now sidelined until the 2025 season, he'll become the first rookie quarterback since 1967 to drafted in the first-round and miss his entire rookie season due to injury.
Even though the news comes as a huge blow to those who were eager to see the rookie QB take the Vikings to new heights, O'Connell remains optimistic about McCarthy's future in Minneapolis.
"He's confirmed everything that I hoped to see early in training camp through his performance last Saturday," O'Connell said, "but our fan base and everyone should just be excited about the fact that we've got our young franchise quarterback, I believe, in the building. And now it's about the unique aspect of continuing a very critical development process for him, where maybe the physical reps aren't going to be there in the short term, but this is going to be a small bump in the road."
Shortly after the news of his injury went public, McCarthy took to social media with a message for Vikings fans.
It's not the first time McCarthy has used his social media platform to offer reassuring words to a disappointed fan base. Following Michigan's third consecutive loss of the 2020 season, McCarthy - who was still a senior in high school - spoke directly to Michigan fans who were becoming restless by the lack of success in Ann Arbor.
As Michigan fans are aware, McCarthy's words ultimately proved true. After that brutal 2020 season that resulted in a 2-4 record, the Wolverines went on the greatest three-year run in program history from 2021-23, resulting in 3 consecutive wins over Ohio State, 3 consecutive Big Ten Championships, a Rose Bowl victory over Alabama, and a National Championship victory over Washington.
In spite of this minor setback, there's no doubt that the Vikings remain hopeful that McCarthy will deliver the same level of success in Minnesota that he brought to Ann Arbor.
"I really believe that J.J. has kind of confirmed to me and a lot of our coaches and players that we got the right guy in the building for the future," O'Connell said. "And he did it in a short amount of time. That's what makes this news hard. Because you know just how exciting it would have been as a daily, minute-to-minute process moving forward. But I think that optimism should be felt by anybody in our building and hopefully our fans."
