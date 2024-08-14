Breaking: J.J. McCarthy to miss entire NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings have lost rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy for the entire season. McCarthy, who starred for the Michigan Wolverines, underwent a full meniscus surgery on Wednesday morning and will miss his entire rookie season. McCarthy sat during Monday's practice due to a sore knee. Kevin O'Connell confirmed on Tuesday that McCarthy had a meniscus surgery but his timetable was unknown at that time.
It comes on the heels of McCarthy having a great first preseason football game against the Raiders. He threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
McCarthy, the former Michigan football starting quarterback and national champion, was battling with veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job in Minnesota. The Vikings traded up to take McCarthy and allowed former quarterback Kirk Cousins to leave for the Atlanta Falcons. It was expected Darnold would begin the season as the starter but McCarthy was making it hard on Darnold with how well he's performed.
It looks like it will be Darnold's season for the Vikings, but the former Michigan star will have next season to prove why he was the 10th overall pick. The Vikings planned on handing McCarthy the keys to the franchise at some point in time and it looks like it will be the 2025 season at the soonest.
