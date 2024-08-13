Jim Harbaugh is no longer returning for Michigan's home opener
It was recently reported that Michigan football would honor coach Jim Harbaugh and have him back in Ann Arbor for the home opener against Fresno State on August 31 as an honorary captain.
Think again.
On Tuesday, Sherrone Moore told the media Harbaugh called him up and would not be attending the Wolverines' night game against Fresno State after all. Harbaugh said he felt like he needed to stay in Los Angeles with the Chargers. He didn't want to take the spotlight off of the 2024 Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh's parents, Jack and Jackie, will take Jim's place as honorary captains for the game.
Michigan named Harbaugh its honorary captain right after the NCAA suspended Harbaugh for one whole season, if he chose to come back to NCAA football. Harbaugh is currently serving a four-year show cause for recruiting violations, but again, none of that matters as long as Harbaugh coaches the Chargers.
Harbaugh coached the Wolverines from 2015-2023. In his nine years at Michigan, Harbaugh compiled an 89-25 overall record. He finished with three-straight wins against Ohio State and three-straight Big Ten titles. Harbaugh left the Wolverines to go back to the NFL after defeating Washington in the National Championship Game.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: NCAA hits Jim Harbaugh with 4-year show-cause, 1-year suspension
Jim Harbaugh's attorney rips the NCAA to shreds after NCAA punishment against former Wolverines' HC