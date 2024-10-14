Jake Butt's breakdown of Oregon-Ohio State reveals familiar issues for Buckeyes
After three consecutive seasons of falling short against rival Michigan, failing to win the Big Ten Conference and being denied a chance at competing for a national championship, 2024 is supposed to be different for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
However, in a 32-31 loss to Oregon on Saturday night, familiar issues that have plagued the Buckeyes through most of head coach Ryan Day's tenure reared their ugly head once again. Former Michigan All-American tight end and Big Ten Network college football analyst Jake Butt noted two key areas that cost Ohio State a win in Eugene: the Buckeyes lost the line of scrimmage and were the second-most physical team on the field against the Ducks.
"The difference, as I'd mentioned, was the trenches," Butt wrote on Twitter. "[Ohio State running back Quinshon] Judkins was fully bottled up. Did not have a single broken tackle all game. Aside from one explosive run from Trey Henderson there was no space. Credit the Oregon [defense].
"[Dillon] Gabriel was not sacked a single time. Oregon's [offensive line] came to play against a great [defensive line]. That allowed him to be surgical with his passes. [Oregon wide receiver] Evan Stewart payed his best game. Those deep balls from Gabriel to Stewart were perfect. Oregon won the trenches and physicality. Ohio State did not play bad at all, but Oregon was better."
Despite a massive investment in both its roster and coaching staff, the same areas of weaknesses that Michigan exposed and exploited against Ohio State the last three seasons were taken advantage of by Oregon as well.
Back in July at Big Ten Media Days, Day himself admitted the Buckeyes would only go as far as their offensive line could take them in 2024, and in OSU's first major test against an equal opponent, they fell short. Ohio State was held to just 19 yards rushing in the second half, despite having arguably the top running back duo in the country in Judkins and Henderson.
While offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is responsible for the Buckeyes' playcalling, Day's tendency to abandon the run game also reappeared, primarily on OSU's final drive. Ohio State got themselves within field goal range, with a timeout in their back pocket, but didn't trust their offensive line and run game to set up an easier, potential game-winning kick.
On the other side of the ball, an Ohio State defense that was touted as the nation's best entering this game surrendered 10 explosive plays (two of which went for touchdowns) and nearly 500 yards of offense to the Ducks. Like in the recent losses to Michigan, Ohio State was beaten in rushing yards (155 to 141), yards per carry (5 to 4.3) and in the turnover battle (1-0).
A one-point loss on the road against a Top 5 opponent isn't enough to sink Ohio State's season — at least now that the Big Ten has done away with divisions and the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff has arrived. However, until Day and the Buckeyes starting winning the line of scrimmage and stop being the second-most physical team in these matchups against top opponents, they'll continue to fall short in the biggest moments.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: HC Sherrone Moore reacts to Aidan Hutchinson's injury
Michigan vs. Michigan State game time, television provider announced
Opening Line: Michigan Football opens as slim favorite at Illinois
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI