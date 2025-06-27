Fast-rising RB recruit Jonathan Brown talks commitment to Michigan, 'Finding the right fit' with Wolverines
When Michigan landed its 12th commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle, it was in a fascinating way. Columbus (OH) St. Francis de Sales RB Jonathan Brown, the 'low-key' prospect, pledged his commitment on social media to Michigan on June 22: at 12:07am. But not only was it a post-midnight commitment, but Brown wasn't on many people's radar.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back was offered by Michigan three days before he announced his intentions of playing for the Wolverines. The Columbus product is a rising recruit in the rankings. He is a three-star Composite player and ranked as the No. 566th player in the country, and the No. 34 RB in the '26 class. But not only does he excel at football, but Brown is a dual-sport athlete.
Brown is a top-50 baseball player in the state of Ohio with looks from Alabama, Clemson, Coastal Carolina, and has even spoken with a scout within the Cincinnati Reds' organization. While Brown is a stellar baseball player, his focus is on football, and he spoke with Michigan Wolverines On SI about why he chose the Michigan Wolverines to continue his football journey.
"Growing up in Columbus, I was immersed in THE GAME from a young age," Brown said. "However, during my time on the recruiting trail, I learned to set aside my fan emotions and concentrate on finding the right fit and people who believe in me. That's what I’ve found with Coach [Tony] Alford and Coach [Sherrone] Moore.
"While many fans might be interested in my background, I have a highlighted athletic history. I'm a multi-sport athlete and a nationally ranked baseball player along side football, and I spent my summers competing at the national level in travel baseball. My dad always encouraged me to enjoy different sports and gave me the freedom to choose where to focus my efforts as I got older. In the end, I chose to pursue football."
Brown picked the Wolverines over schools like Air Force, Army, Navy, Kent State, and Rutgers, among others. He recently won MVP at one of Michigan's camps, and coach Alford believes he found something special in Brown. He runs a verified 4.55 40-yard dash, 4.1 shuttle, and a 10.6 broad jump -- the Wolverines loved the measurables.
Playing alongside Ohio State HC Ryan Day's son RJ Day, Brown put up great numbers during his junior year of high school. He rushed for 1,295 yards and 16 scores. He told Senior Writer Trent Knoop that while never getting an Ohio State offer, coach Day helped motivate the Michigan commit, and he has the mindset that he can excel wherever he goes.
"During my junior year, I became a full-time starter after sharing playing time with a senior during my sophomore year. At that time, I weighed 175 pounds. This offseason, I fully committed to gaining weight and building muscle, which has resulted in impressive performance numbers at all my camps," Brown shared.
"Just say if a college coach is watching you grow and develop as a person and player, it probably means you're being evaluated! But there are many factors that play into getting an offer. While playing with his son [RJ Day], I've had a few conversations with Coach [Ryan] Day, and he has motivated me to take the game seriously. He believes that with my athletic skills, I have the potential to excel anywhere in the country, and I've truly taken his advice to heart."
Brown has one season left before he can get to Ann Arbor. Michigan has recruited the running back position exceptionally well the last several years, and the Wolverines are still in the running to land five-star Savion Hiter. But Brown's mentality is he will do whatever he can, wherever he can, to help his team win and get onto the field. Brown says Michigan fans can look forward to seeing a dedicated player who will give it his all.
"They can anticipate a dedicated individual, one who will give their all on the field and in the classroom. Someone who will be apart of the community and proudly represent the University," Brown said of what fans can expect of him.
Since Brown committed to Michigan, the Wolverines have gained commitments from three more players, and Michigan now has a top-20 class in the country. Brown says the Wolverines are building something special in 2026.
"It seems that since my commitment, we've been on a roll with new commitments, we're building something special and I'm eager to see how everything turns out for our class," Brown said of the recruiting class.
