One Michigan Football Freshman Getting 'A Lot of Buzz' Entering 2026

Michigan signed one of the top 2026 recruiting classes in the country, with three five-star prospects headlining the class. There will be several first-year players who make an impact for the Wolverines this season, but one prospect in particular has generated a lot of buzz.

On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Jason Beck spoke about running back Savion Hiter, who figures to be the second option behind starter Jordan Marshall.

Beck said the No.1 ranked running back goes full speed all the time, taking zero plays off. Hiter is like a cannonball hitting the water — not just dipping his toes in. With how Hiter practices and how hard he works, Beck expects Hiter to make an impact right away.

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"There's been a lot of buzz around Savion and deservedly so," Beck said. "And a lot of times you can get the buzz in the recruitment. But he showed up here and is what stands out with him. He has talent. When you meet him and see him, he's an impressive-looking kid physically. But what stands out about Savion is he just works so hard all the time.

"Like, there is no such thing as not full speed with that kid. I mean, it is just full-speed effort all the time. And so he just, he makes a splash from day one because he's not easing his way in there. You know, he's not like dipping the toe in and taking one step in the pool. Like, he just cannonballs in in his full go.

"And my experience is when you have freshmen like that, they have a chance to play early. Where some freshmen are, they got to find themselves in how this whole college football thing works. So he's been, yeah, been impressive."

Hiter's role in 2026

Despite losing Justice Haynes following the 2025 season, Michigan could still have one of the premier one-two punches in the backfield. Jordan Marshall rushed for nearly 1,000 yards last year, despite beginning the season behind Haynes and suffering a late injury.

Hiter will have to prove it on the field, but a glimpse of him in the spring game showed that he's ready to make an impact. Hiter is physically built for a true freshman and he looks like a wrecking ball with the football in his hands.

Between his speed and crushing ability, Hiter has a chance to erupt in his first season in Ann Arbor. Make no mistake that Marshall is the top option on the table, but anytime you can turn to a five-star freshman as impressive as Hiter — it could make for a great year.

Beck's offense will run the football

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When Jason Beck was hired, fans immediately thought about how he spreads the offense out and it will help the passing attack. And it should. But Beck's offense also caters to the rushing attack.

In the past two seasons, both New Mexico and Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in the country. And Michigan's running back room is more talented than what Beck had to work with. Quarterback Devon Dampier played a massive role in the run game, and now Bryce Underwood can be used properly, but both Marshall and Hiter are going to evolve even more in Beck's system.