Michigan Coordinators Jason Beck, Jay Hill Scout Each Other Ahead of 2026: 'Complex and Creative'

Back on Oct. 18 of last season, the Utah Utes traveled to BYU for a Big 12 contest. It would be the only game Jason Beck and Jay Hill played against one another and the Cougars would take down the Utes, 24-21, to remain undefeated.

Beck's offense managed 470 total yards off offense against Hill's defense in the game and following Michigan's first fall practice on Wednesday, Hill described what makes Beck's offense so unique.

"Well, their offense is extremely creative," Hill said on Wednesday. "They do a good job of finding mismatches and trying to get you out leveraged in different ways. When you think they're going to run it, they throw it. And when you think they're going to throw it, they run it.

"It's just, it keeps you on your toes. Very explosive. And they do, probably the best thing about them, they do a great job of getting the playmakers of the ball in space with the opportunity to make plays."

A season ago, Utah had the No. 2 rushing offense in all of football, and two seasons ago, Beck's offense at New Mexico had the No. 2 rushing offense. Beck's ability to spread the offense out, use his quarterback in a variety of ways, and get the ball into his playmakers' hands will be something he continues to do in Ann Arbor.

Beck talks Jay Hill

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In the loss to BYU, Beck's offense turned the ball over twice a season ago. Utah went 5-for-12 on third downs and the Cougars' defense forced a few too many mistakes. Devon Dampier threw the ball for 244 yards and Utah was able to run the ball efficiently, but when plays mattered most, Hill's defense was too much to handle.

"So what stands out with Coach Hill is they're very sound," Beck said of Hill. "They do an excellent job with technique, but you won't play anybody that does more variation with the fronts, disguising the coverages.

"And the compliments to those things. So it gives you a lot of great work every day in practice where you're facing multiple fronts, multiple coverages, rolling on the snap, disguising it. So complex defense and they do great looks. A lot of great work to go against them every day."

Hill brings multiple looks

When Jay Hill was hired to take over as the defensive coordinator, he said he runs the most complicated scheme in football. That's because he has a variety of looks he can run, and he doesn't want any coach to have any idea of what he's going to run on any given play.

The new Michigan defensive coordinator noted that the Wolverines are around 60% of the install of his defense, and he's not even sure Michigan will be at 100% when the season begins, but by Year 2, they should have it perfected.

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Hill spoke more about his scheme and what it's going to look like this fall.

"I don't want quarterbacks sitting in the pocket just saying, 'Oh, I know they're in man', or 'I know they're in Cover 3', or 'I know they're in Cover 2," Hill said. "So we try to give multiple looks. We try to give multiple disguises. We change the fronts so we're multiple in the front.

"We'll bring blitzes from all different directions and all different kinds of blitzes, man pressures, zone pressures, fire zones, simulated pressures. So I think the thing with us is I just don't want an offensive coordinator to just say, 'I know what they're doing, and we're attacking this specific area'. You're going to have to try to figure this out first."