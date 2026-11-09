Kyle Whittingham Names 'Deciding Factor' That Made Him Fire Jason Beck

Michigan made the move to fire Jason Beck on Sunday afternoon. Beck, who came to Michigan after a successful year at Utah in 2025, was the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the country. He had three total seasons as a coordinator, but Kyle Whittingham had enough belief in Beck to pay him as if he were the best.

Turns out, Beck's nine-game tenure in Ann Arbor was a mess. Michigan has the 132nd-ranked offense in the country, and the Wolverines' run game has been putrid. But despite losing 15-6 against Michigan State, on Saturday night, Whittingham said he wasn't going to make a move regarding Beck — he would evaluate after the season.

So what changed? On Monday, Whittingham said once he turned the film on and watched the Wolverines play the Spartans, it was apparent that a change needed to be made.

"Well watching the film," said Whittingham on Monday. "It was the deciding factor. I had the intention of waiting until after the season as I mentioned. But when I turned the film on and I really dove into it, it became apparent to me that we had to make a change now. There was too much regression in the offense. That's what led to the decison."

Jim Harding will call plays

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On Sunday, once news broke of Michigan firing Beck, Whittingham named offensive line coach Jim Harding the interim offensive coordinator for the final three games. Harding does not have an extensive background of calling plays, and he will get his first shot against three ranked teams to end the season.

Whittingham is a defensive guy and hasn't done much with the offensive side of the ball, and said as much during his press conference. Mike Lynch will take an expanded role with the offensive line while Harding focuses more on calling plays and coordinating the offense.

Whittingham hinted that the offense isn't going to have many wholesale changes with just three games left on the schedule, but there will be some new wrinkles in place. With Harding being an offensive line coach and with how poorly the Wolverines have run the football, we would assume Michigan will focus more on downhill running going forward.

It will also be interesting to see if the Rhino will stay or if Harding will eliminate that altogether. We will find out this weekend when Michigan takes on Oregon in Eugene.

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