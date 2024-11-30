JJ McCarthy, Connor Stalions, others react to Michigan Football defeating Ohio State
Michigan did it again, the Wolverines defeated their arch-rival, Ohio State. It was a defensive battle but Michigan prevailed, 13-10. The maize and blue were down two stars in Colston Loveland and Will Johnson, but the Michigan Wolverines still came out on top. It was largely due to being the more physical team along with having Dominic Zvada as a kicker. Zvada nailed two clutch kicks while Ohio State missed a pair itself.
Both Michigan lines were dominating on the day. The Wolverines' O-line carved holes for the ball carries and the Michigan D-line didn't allow Ohio State to run the football as it wanted to. Will Howard threw a pair of picks after facing pressure from the Wolverines' front.
Following the game, social media went nuts. Here are some of the reactions.
