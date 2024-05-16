Shocker...JJ McCarthy Already Looks Great
Before the draft, talking head after talking head got in front of cameras and said that they were worried about JJ McCarthy as a professional quarterback simply because he didn't throw the ball enough. However, if you watched any game that McCarthy ever played in, he made NFL throw after NFL throw. He wasn't asked to throw it 40+ times per game, but he definitely could've done that if he needed to and he has the arm strength to make them all look easy.
DRAFT: JJ McCarthy Selected No. 10 Overall By Minnesota Vikings
Now, McCarthy is in Minnesota as the No. 10 overall pick and quarterback of the future for the Vikings. A Vikings beat reporter who was in attendance for rookie minicamp came away beyond impressed and ready for the McCarthy Era to begin.
Let's take a look at a few of those quotes:
"After watching JJ McCarthy throw the football for about 60 minutes, I think that we should put whatever ideas we had about his ceiling based on college tape away."
No kidding. At Michigan he simply wasn't asked to throw it much. However, week after week, McCarthy made NFL throws and NFL "wow" throws look routine. Whether it was threading the needle right over an Ohio State defensive back's ear, throwing a frozen rope on the run to Roman Wilson in the back of the end zone or making the incredibly athletic catch-and-throw play against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, McCarthy repeatedly made plays that would go over in a big way in the league.
"His size and velocity on the ball are impressive, as is his disposition."
And this comment brings up the other aspect of McCarthy's game that is truly elite — the mental side. When you put together the arm talent, overall athleticism and the mental preparation, drive, work ethic and pedigree for winning, you have a franchise quarterback.
"He looks like he wants to make plays and can rip it."
Yes! McCarthy was a gunslinger at Nazareth Academy and remained one, although a little more controlled, while at IMG Academy. Then he got to Michigan and wasn't asked to be that guy. However, it's still in there. He's a rough and tumble, hockey playing, Brett Favre-like quarterback. The kid might just be unleashed in the NFL and if he is, he's got a chance to be really special.