Vikings tight end on JJ McCarthy: 'He's Been Incredible'
With training camp set to begin later this month, the hot topic surrounding the Minnesota Vikings is the quarterback battle between veteran Sam Darnold and rookie JJ McCarthy. Although Darnold is reportedly leading the race for QB1 heading into camp, there's a growing belief that JJ McCarthy needs to be on the field early and often.
Speaking with former U-M offensive lineman Taylor Lewan on the 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast, Minnesota Viking's tight end TJ Hockenson shared a glowing review of what he's seen from the rookie QB so far.
"He's been incredible," Hockenson said. He's grinding in the film room, he's grinding in the class room. He's a baller on the field obviously. But like, to have a guy... especially a rookie, when you come into a facility and into the league, usually you need to shut your mouth and go to work. And that's exactly what he did. He's earned the respect of a lot of guys in there. "
But for as impressive as the rookie QB has been both on and off the field, Hockenson, admits that there's a battle taking place and that he's excited to see how it all plays out.
"Obviously we have Sam Darnold too, who's a baller and can play the game at a really high level. So it will be interesting what happens with those two. But I'm really excited that JJ's on our team and on our squad. Like I said, he's a leader. He did that at Michigan, and I'm sure it will carry over into the league as well."
Earlier this week, it was former Vikings wideout and Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss who provided a strong endorsement for the rookie QB to be on the field.
"My thing is, when we played, the first three guys they drafted... they're playing," Moss said. "There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Now the fourth, fifth, or sixth round... we'll see. They may or may not see the field, maybe a special-teamer. First three rounds back then, we played. Now you're drafting guys first round, they're not even seeing the field. So if you ask me the question, yea, JJ...I don't care if he's not ready, he needs to be out there."
