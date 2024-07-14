Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy pokes fun at Ohio State
Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy accomplished everything he set out to do after committing to the Wolverines back in May 2019. He went 27-1 as a starter at U-M, he's a three-time Big Ten champion, a Rose Bowl champion, a national champion and, of course, went a perfect 3-0 against the Ohio State Buckeyes in his magnificent career.
Being unblemished against your biggest rival gives you unlimited bragging rights. Just ask Charles Woodson or Urban Meyer. Now, McCarthy and every Michigan football player who's come to Ann Arbor since 2020 can say whatever they like in the direction of the folks down in Columbus.
McCarthy exercised that right on Saturday when he shared an Instagram photo on his story noting that "100% of OSU's 2024 roster has never beaten Michigan". McCarthy added a hand-covering-laughter emoji to the photo.
In addition to going undefeated against Ohio State, McCarthy also had excellent numbers in his three outings against the Buckeyes: 29-of-45 passing, 64% completion, 442 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, zero interceptions, 12 carries, 56 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
McCarthy's highlight reel plays against Ohio State are also extensive. There was his perfect throw off play-action for a 31-yard completion to Roman Wilson as a true freshman in 2021. The next year in Columbus he had long touchdown completions to Cornelius Johnson and Colston Loveland. He also ran through several would-be Buckeye tacklers for a second-half first down which set the tone for the remainder of the game, and scored his rushing touchdown on a crucial third and goal later on. Finally, in 2023, McCarthy threw an absolute seed between two Ohio State defenders, and right past the ear hole of one, for a touchdown to Wilson.
In what has now become common knowledge, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hand-selected former Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord (who transferred to Syracuse this offseason) over McCarthy in the 2021 recruiting class. McCarthy never forgot that slight from Day, and made it his mission at Michigan to lift the Wolverines over the Buckeyes and back to the top of the sport.
Mission accomplished.
